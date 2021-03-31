Like many other student organizations at UTA, the School of Architecture's Freedom by Design community service program has seen a significant drop in student involvement and has had to minimize its hands-on experience opportunities for students.
Freedom by Design, an initiative from the American Institute of Architecture Students, is a program that utilizes project designs by architecture students to positively impact communities and combat physical, educational, environmental, socio-economic and cultural issues.
The program involves hands-on learning projects with mentors, clients, local architects and contractors.
After students design and plan their project, they go on-site to construct and see the impact of their work on the community, said Michelle Marquez, former educational chair and architecture sophomore.
Students built ramps for those who need them as part of a previous project through the program.
“That’s one example of using architectural skills to solve problems for the community,” said Adan Hernandez, Freedom by Design director and architecture junior.
Shaq Lyons, former project adviser and architectural design sophomore, said students enjoy the program because it takes them away from the classroom and gives them real-life design and construction experience.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have not been able to physically meet or complete projects in the program.
The program currently holds charrettes, or meetings discussing design plans and resolving project issues, online.
Student participation has declined. The projects and activities typically attract around 20-60 students. In contrast, a charette held this semester only had about 12 individuals involved.
The Exodus Project, which began last year, is one of the projects that have been put on hold because of the pandemic.
The project is aligned with Exodus Ministries, a non-denominational Christian organization that helps formerly incarcerated women reintegrate themselves into society. The students are designing a patio building intended to bring the community closer together.
The pandemic has put a strain on the project's funding, and the longer they take to begin construction, the less potential they have for future funding.
The team still hopes to begin construction soon, and they are currently working on getting a grant to begin building.
Hernandez is hoping to get more student events reestablished in future semesters.
