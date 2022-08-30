Fraternity and Sorority Life's Open House helps students forge lifelong friendships

Students sought to spark life-long friendships at the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life’s open-house event Aug. 29 at Maverick Circle, where they were introduced to the campus’s organizations and chapters.
Yvonne Dominguez, Fraternity and Sorority Life coordinator, said the event encourages students to explore all the councils and organizations and get involved in relationship and leadership opportunities — a major focus of the office.
Fraternity and Sorority Life provides students the ability to find a community that shares common values, goals and aspirations, Dominguez said. She said this helps them make new connections that can build into lifelong friendships.
“When we look at our population here on campus, students can be 15 minutes away from home, they can be an hour or even another state away from home,” she said. “So it's really finding that community support through their college experience.”
Biochemistry sophomore Alex Reyes said he’s branching out of his comfort zone in joining a fraternity, and is mainly looking for brotherhood.
“It’s like the internet and all, even though there’s more people, it’s hard to make friends,” he said. “When you join a group like a fraternity, supposedly you make friends for life. That’s what they say about college.”
History senior Jiya Willis said she’s a member of the Women in Law organization because it embraces women empowerment, which she feels sororities also do.
“If one of our sisters are down, we're there to pick them up, because I mean, that's what it's supposed to be,” she said. “We'll be there for each other, and from what we've seen and from what we've heard, sororities have a longer lasting friendship.”
