Fraternity and Sorority Life director says goodbye after 10 years with UTA

From a suspension of Greek life’s social activities to the obstacles of COVID-19, Kelli Vincent Taddesse said she had a challenging yet gratifying tenure at UTA. After 10 years with the university, the longtime Fraternity and Sorority Life director said goodbye to her colleagues and students at a reception Friday.
Before joining UTA as a Fraternity and Sorority Life coordinator in 2012, the Louisiana native completed her graduate studies at Georgia Southern University and worked at Georgia State University. UTA’s diverse population drew her to the campus, Vincent Taddesse said.
“I grew up being a part of predominantly white spaces and really wanted to get outside of my comfort zone to listen and learn and then advocate for students,” she said.
Prior to her interview at UTA, Vincent Taddesse said she had no ties with the university. But in the last decade, she found a community that offered her unwavering support and also a life partner, Mike Taddesse, a former UTA employee.
Mardie Sorensen, former Student Affairs assistant vice president, said her first impression of Vincent Taddesse was her passion for fraternity and sorority life, her compassion for her students, her dedication in higher education and ensuring her students’ success.
Through hard work, Vincent Taddesse was selected as assistant director. With her position, she said she was able to create opportunities and a place of belonging for students through sororities and fraternities. That was when she applied to be the program’s director.
However, it wasn’t an easy job. With various hazing and sexual assault cases, UTA’s previous administration suspended all Greek life activities in 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Vincent Taddesse said it was difficult for the staff and students to navigate the challenges of the suspension and the new policies that came out of it. She said right as the suspension was dismissed, the pandemic had started.
While these situations were hard and unexpected, the team was able to learn a lot, she said.
“I think [the suspension] is how our team was better equipped for COVID because we had already been through something that basically tore our community apart and created some pain and just [pushed] that need to be very responsive,” she said.
Loretta Pequeno, UTA’s Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion employee, said Vincent Taddesse’s greatest accomplishment was the ability to work with various stakeholders from parents, students, alumni, advisers to headquarters staff.
“[She’s] such a stable force for her [Fraternity and Sorority Life] community, no matter all of the things that were coming, and I think that’s really admirable,” Pequeno said. “She always remembered to focus on the community, and that, at the end of the day, they were the most important.”
Erika Torres Arellano, criminal justice graduate student and Multicultural Greek Council marketing director, said she likes how Vincent Taddesse’s door was always open for questions and suggestions.
“She always had answers to pretty much everything because she had so much experience,” Torres Arellano said.
She said Vincent Taddesse had a lot of resources and was always available for her students for any problem they might have.
During her tenure, Vincent Taddesse achieved many accomplishments, such as the Maverick involvement team. But her proudest effort, she said, was the introduction of the Emerging Leaders Program, a two-day leadership retreat to an institution outside the campus.
The program was designed to prepare emerging leaders of the fraternity and sorority life community to be active and encourage leadership concepts and techniques, according to Fraternity and Sorority Life’s website.
Most students later went on to take leadership positions somewhere in the UTA community. She said the program was something they took a chance on, and it really worked.
The program helped provide some direction as Fraternity and Sorority Life navigated hard times with some removals of fraternities and the suspension, she said.
Vincent Taddesse said she’s proud of both existing and previous staff members that enabled the program and hopes to see similar success in the coming years.
Though Fraternity and Sorority Life is a demanding department, as it serves multiple populations, including current students, potential members, alumni and national organizations, Vincent Taddesse said it’s important to build those relationships for the advocacy and support.
Mike Taddesse said his spouse was always concerned about her students when dealing with issues outside of just policy or procedures on a human level.
“She was very concerned, and still always will be very concerned, about her students, and I think that’s what makes it really shine as a professional,” Mike Taddesse said.
Vincent Taddesse said even though she might not be working at UTA anymore, she will be engaged and, he added jokingly, at least until her batch of students has graduated.
She said she accepted a position with HilltopSecurities, where she will be working with interns and employees on leadership and personal development. She said she is excited about her new role, where she can help people grow and develop their professional careers, just like she did with her students.
Vincent Taddesse said she had grown professionally through various positions at the university and was fully supported by the UTA community to try anything.
“I’m lucky to have worked with the staff that I’ve worked with over the years. I’ve had amazing teams over the years to really support this community, and [I’m] definitely gonna miss that,” she said.
