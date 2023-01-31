Four tips for keeping safe in freezing temperatures

As weather conditions continue to worsen, here are some tips to stay as safe as possible.
Preparing an emergency supply kit
Making an emergency supply kit is a way to stay comfortable, clean, fed and healthy after a storm or disaster knocks out the electricity, disrupting normal life, according to Arlington’s website.
Necessary items in the kit include water — at least one gallon per person, per day — non-perishable food such as dried fruit, peanut butter or energy bars, extra cell phone batteries or chargers, a battery-powered or hand crank radio, flashlight, batteries, first aid kit, dust masks, moist towelettes, garbage bags, plastic ties, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, a non-sparking wrench or pliers and a manual can opener.
Other items the city recommends be in the kit are non-prescription medication such as pain relievers, a sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person, plates, disposable utensils, paper towels, important documents, extra clothes, feminine supplies, matches in a waterproof container and pet food.
Driving in icy conditions
Winter weather creates dangerous and unpredictable driving conditions. The Texas Department of Transportation strongly advises people stay off the roads.
If a person must be on the road, TxDOT’s website suggests they slow down when driving in icy conditions because speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Another recommendation is to maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
TxDOT also recommends watching carefully for snow removal equipment, staying at least 200 feet behind snow plows and using extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas, as they tend to freeze first. If sliding in a vehicle, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and try to steer in the direction of the skid until traction is regained. Afterward, attempt to straighten the vehicle.
Avoiding hypothermia
During severely cold weather, something to be wary of is hypothermia, which is caused by prolonged exposure to cold temperatures, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low body temperature can affect the brain, making a person unable to think clearly or move well.
Symptoms of hypothermia in adults include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness, according to the CDC. In babies, symptoms are bright red, cold skin and low energy.
After being out in the cold for a long time, in order to prevent hypothermia, the CDC recommends getting into a warm room or shelter, removing any wet clothing, warming the center of the body and drinking a hot beverage.
Maintaining pipes in winter weather
Freezing pipes are another problem associated with winter weather. It’s caused by the expansion of frozen water, which puts pressure on both plastic and metal pipes, according to the American Red Cross. It’s especially important to be aware of pipes exposed to the cold, such as pipes outside with no insulation or pipes in unheated indoor areas.
The best ways to protect pipes from freezing are to drain water from them, close the inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs, add insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces and relocating exposed pipes to provide increased freeze protection, according to the Red Cross’ website. The Red Cross also advises people not to use antifreeze in pipelines, as it is environmentally harmful and dangerous to humans, animals and the landscape.
Other methods the Red Cross recommends include keeping garage doors closed, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to let warm air circulate and letting cold water drip from exposed pipe faucets to keep the water running.
If pipes do freeze, keep the faucet open and apply heat to the frozen section of the pipe with an electric heating tool — hair dryer, portable space heater, towels soaked in hot water — until the water flows through the frozen pipes again. Do not use an open flame device.
