Fort Worth protest pushes for stronger gun control laws after nationwide mass shootings

FORT WORTH, Texas — A white cloth hung at the top of the Tarrant County Courthouse steps in downtown Fort Worth Saturday afternoon, with names of deceased gun violence victims written in multicolored markers as a memorial and reminder of lives lost.
A crowd gathered under the shade of trees to participate in a March for Our Lives protest. The march was part of a nationwide effort to protest gun violence and call for new gun laws. On May 24, a shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which killed 19 students and two teachers.
Fort Worth resident Melinda Hamilton stood in the heat to call for action on gun violence. She started an organization called Mothers of Murdered Angels after losing her grandson, daughter and brother to gun violence in different decades.
Hamilton lost her brother, who was 26, in 1980. In 2018, her daughter, 25, died. Last year, her 19-year-old grandson died.
Hamilton said she wants to see the age requirement for firearm access raised to 25.
House Bill 1927 took effect in 2021, allowing individuals at least 21 years old to carry a handgun in public places without a license requirement if the Texas resident isn’t prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun.
However, individuals 18 and above may carry a long gun in Texas.
The crowd flooded Weatherford Street chanting and brandishing posters condemning gun violence. Some drivers passed by and honked in support of the protesters, with some sticking out a thumbs up for encouragement.
Fort Worth resident Lucy Ariola co-organized the march because of the recent events in Uvalde, Texas, and nationwide.
Gun violence is an issue Ariola’s passionate about because incidents could happen on a college campus or affect her younger siblings, she said.
Hamilton said she went to Uvalde as well as the National Rifle Association Convention in Houston last week to protest against gun violence. She expressed sadness at the recent mass shootings at Robb Elementary and Buffalo, New York, a racially-motivated attack that left 10 dead.
“It was a stab in the heart,” she said.
Before taking to the streets, various speakers climbed the stairs of the courthouse to speak on ending gun violence and shared their own stories.
Many student speakers at the protest were spurred to action to change what they deemed heartbreaking and enraging tragedies.
“Growing up in the post-Columbine era as a student has meant having to not only worry about your education, but also having to face the hard possibility that you could lose your life in school,” said Clemon White, student speaker and junior at Austin College.
In 1999, two teenagers killed 13 people at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.
Gabby Price, high school sophomore and student speaker, said growing up in the current generation has meant fearing that she could go to school and not come home at the end of the day.
If Price could speak to Texas politicians, she would tell them, “Do something so that this isn't something that the next generation has to worry about because it's definitely very preventable.”
Kathy Gutierrez, high school senior and student speaker, said she recalls her art teacher telling her the knives used in the classroom to make art could also be used to help the class survive a potential school shooter.
“It's just a harsh reality that we all have to go up grew up with,” Gutierrez said.
The parents, children, students and people of all colors turned on Houston Street. Some clashed with the counter-protesters that attended.
The counter-protesters criticized the marchers for not educating their children and spoke in support of the Second Amendment.
Another turn on 5th Street showed protesters chanting, “No more silence, end gun violence,” and brandishing posters condemning gun violence.
Ariola was a high school junior when she organized the first March for Our Lives protest with her friend in 2018 in Fort Worth. She started the Fort Worth chapter after seeing students rise up and demand better gun legislation.
The movement and organization were sparked by the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The shooting left 17 dead.
Prior to the Fort Worth rally, David Hogg, Parkland survivor and March for Our Lives’ co-founder, gathered protestors June 2 outside of Sen. John Cornyn’s office in Dallas. The protest demanded the senator’s support for gun safety legislation.
Ariola, now a college student, hasn’t organized any since 2018 because it wasn’t being held nationally.
The crowd returned to the courthouse, taking Main Street. With the sun still beating down on them, they chanted again.
“Enough is enough.”
@MandyHuynh12 @hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.