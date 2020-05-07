nws.Spaniolo

President James Spaniolo thanks faculty and staff for all of their hard work during his farewell reception April 30, 2013 in the Bluebonnet Ballroom. Interim president Teik Lim has appointed Spaniolo as senior adviser for external engagement.

 The Shorthorn: file photo

Interim president Teik Lim announced two appointments for interim provost and senior adviser, according to an Office of the President email sent to faculty Thursday.

Pranesh Aswath, senior vice provost for Academic Planning and Policy, has been appointed interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. Aswath has served as vice provost for Academic Planning and Policy since 2016.

Lim said Aswath brings a diversity of relevant experiences in academic operations, initiatives and planning, and collaborations with the UT System’s Academic Affairs Office.

“I have been very impressed with [Aswath’s] deep knowledge of the relevant academic issues and his dedication to expanding upon meaningful collaborations with our outstanding faculty and staff,” Lim said.

Former president James Spaniolo has been named senior adviser for external engagement.

Spaniolo served as UTA’s seventh president from 2004 to 2013.

Spaniolo will assist Lim in building relationships with alumni, corporate partners, public officials and other stakeholders, Lim said.

@megancardona_

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments