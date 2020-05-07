Interim president Teik Lim announced two appointments for interim provost and senior adviser, according to an Office of the President email sent to faculty Thursday.
Pranesh Aswath, senior vice provost for Academic Planning and Policy, has been appointed interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. Aswath has served as vice provost for Academic Planning and Policy since 2016.
Lim said Aswath brings a diversity of relevant experiences in academic operations, initiatives and planning, and collaborations with the UT System’s Academic Affairs Office.
“I have been very impressed with [Aswath’s] deep knowledge of the relevant academic issues and his dedication to expanding upon meaningful collaborations with our outstanding faculty and staff,” Lim said.
Former president James Spaniolo has been named senior adviser for external engagement.
Spaniolo served as UTA’s seventh president from 2004 to 2013.
Spaniolo will assist Lim in building relationships with alumni, corporate partners, public officials and other stakeholders, Lim said.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.