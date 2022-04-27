There is now a gaping hole in Lipscomb Hall, a historic UTA residence hall, where Rebekah Chojnacki, Honors College assistant director, used to bake peanut butter cookies every weekend in 2011 with her boyfriend, now husband.
The demolition of the hall began before some former residents, like Chojnacki, could give their last farewell.
Lipscomb Hall was an affordable housing option for students from 1957 until 2020, when it became a quarantine space for the pandemic, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The demolition was scheduled in February but did not begin until March 23, and demolition costs will be about $340,000, said Sharon Carey, Auxiliary Operations and Logistics director, in an email.
Carey said a green space will be put in its place after the hall is demolished.
After the demolition of Brazos Hall in July 2018 and the removal of Trinity Hall in December 2019, Lipscomb Hall was the last vintage residence hall on campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Lipscomb Hall had a sense of community, said Chojnacki, a former hall conference assistant.
“There’s always been a lot [of] camaraderie and friendships built in the people who lived and worked at Lipscomb Hall,” she said.
The hall was the most affordable housing option for students and was the only hall with a female-only side, Chojnacki said. She’s concerned about this option being taken away from students.
The hall had 168 rooms, and the cost of a double room at Lipscomb from 2020 to 2021 was $4,030 while the next most affordable options were double rooms at Arlington and Kalpana Chawla halls at $5,390, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
However, the repair cost needed to sustain the building was probably not worth keeping the hall standing, Chojnacki said.
“As much as it pains me to say, I think [removing the hall] was a good thing,” she said.
She didn’t face many issues of her own while living in the hall beside the electricity.
Graduate student Oscar Alvarez, who moved into Lipscomb Hall in fall 2019 and lived there for a year, said he didn’t have any complaints specifically about the room he lived in, but his main issue was the building’s water quality.
Alvarez went an entire semester drinking the water from his sink and using it to make his coffee without looking too closely. Then he noticed black specks, larger than sand grains, floating in his water.
The black particles were coming from the pipes, and he became worried about what he was consuming, he said. However, he didn’t inform anyone about this because he moved out soon after.
Alvarez said he’s glad the hall is being demolished because the plumbing issue would be costly and time-consuming to fix, and half of the building having central air could be a problem.
As a Lipscomb Hall student worker, Chojnacki said she got used to working the electrical breakers, usually around midnight, when students would ignore signs saying not to use all the outlets in the kitchen at once.
When she discovered the demolition of Lipscomb Hall, she felt upset that there was no event to celebrate the hall’s history, she said.
UTA alumna Sonya Manibusan moved into Lipscomb Hall in 1992 and became a resident assistant from 1993 until 1995, she said in an email.
Manibusan was born in Guam and came to Texas when she was three years old, she said. She loved the diversity of the hall and finally felt comfortable being different and a first-generation student.
“I never felt like I belonged until I moved into Lipscomb, where my story was the story of many immigrant students,” Manibusan said.
Her favorite memory in the hall was when she was nicknamed the resident assistant “Talk Show Host” because she would host a monthly program where speakers talked in the common area to students about various topics, she said.
These events became so popular that other halls started joining in, and attendees had to stand during the program, especially when the discussion topic involved love or relationships, Manibusan said.
“I’m now a director at Texas Health Dallas, and I do believe my career in service to people began as a proud Lipscomb RA,” she said.
Finding out about the demolition made her feel nostalgic, but Manibusan said she understands that construction often means progress, so she is happy for UTA students’ future.
What served her and the residents in the ’90s may not serve the students today, she said.
Chojnacki said the news of the demolition didn’t affect her emotionally until she walked by and saw the first wreckage of the building. She began crying.
She recalled her summer at Lipscomb Hall as the least stressful and happiest time in her adult life.
“Living in Lipscomb, then becoming an RA were such formative years of my life,” Manibusan said. “I appreciated the environment and opportunity to find who I was and what would ultimately become my life’s work and legacy.”
