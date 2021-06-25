Former police officer Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd in a Minnesota court Friday.
Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died May 25, 2020, while Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd’s death set off national and global protests last summer, bringing back the discussion of police brutality and racism.
On April 20, Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He had been held at Minnesota's highest security prison since his April conviction.
The maximum statutory penalty for second-degree murder in the state of Minnesota is 40 years of imprisonment. The state attorney general requested a 30 years, or 360 months, sentence for Chauvin in a sentencing memo June 2.
Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill of Hennepin County District Court said the 22 and a half years sentence is a 10-year addition to the presumptive sentence of 12 and a half years, or 150 months. But Chauvin was granted credit from the 199 days he already served.
Cahill said the decision was based on Chauvin’s abuse in a position of authority and the cruelty he showed Floyd.
The sentencing started with Floyd's family members giving testimonies.
Gianna Floyd, Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, was not present in the courtroom, but the prosecutor presented her statement over a pre-recorded video. She said she asks about her father all the time.
“I miss you and I love you [daddy],” she said in the pre-recorded video.
Floyd’s nephew, Brandon Williams, said his family is forever broken and requested Chauvin be given the maximum penalty.
“The full extent of our pain and trauma would never be seen with the naked eye,” Williams said. “The heartbreak and hurt go far beyond any number of tears we could ever cry.”
Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, took the stand and said her son is a good man and she will always support him. She said her son has replayed the event in his head constantly and she has seen the toll it has taken on him. Therefore, she believes a lengthy sentence would not serve him well.
“When you sentence my son, you will also be sentencing me,” Pawlenty said.
Before Cahill delivered the sentence, he acknowledged the pain for both families. But he said the sentence is not based on emotion, sympathy or public opinion.
“The job of a trial court judge is to apply the law to specific facts and to deal with individual cases,” he said.
@MandyHuynh12
