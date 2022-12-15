Former Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean found guilty of manslaughter

Aaron Dean, former Fort Worth Police officer and UTA graduate, was found guilty of manslaughter Thursday for the shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson. The court will reconvene to consider his sentence.
Dean is the first on-duty Tarrant County officer found guilty of manslaughter. At the time of his arrest, he was the first county police officer charged with murder.
Activists chanted “Black women matter” outside the courtroom as they awaited the jury's verdict after two days of deliberation. The jury was tasked with determining whether Dean would be charged with murder or manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years, for killing Jefferson at her mother’s home Oct. 12, 2019.
Lesa Pamplin, a friend of Jefferson’s sister who observed the trial every day, told WFAA after the verdict that she applauds the attorneys for succeeding in a tough job.
“I got to explain to the community [that] something is better than nothing,” Pamplin said.
The defense and prosecution made their closing arguments Tuesday, nine days after the trial began.
Prosecutors told jurors that Dean compromised the sanctity and safeness of a home by having preconceived notions about the situation. The prevailing question throughout the trial was whether or not Dean’s actions legally satisfied “self-defense” and whether Jefferson acted unlawfully when taking measures to protect herself, Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener argued.
The validity of Dean’s use of self-defense is not decided based solely on his personal testimony. The law states that it has to be a “reasonable belief and immediately necessary” with reasonable defined as a belief that would be held by an ordinary and prudent person, Deener said.
The prosecuting attorneys maintained that the only justification for Dean’s conduct is if the jury finds his actions reasonable and immediately necessary and if Jefferson’s actions were determined as unlawful use of deadly force. These factors in conjunction are required to acquit the defendant, according to their argument.
“There’s not been any evidence to support anything that she did was unlawful and you gotta have that,” Deener said.
The defense began its closing arguments by calling the situation a “tragedy” but added that passion or emotion should not affect the jury’s judgment of the case.
“A tragedy does not always equal a crime,” said Bob Gill, one of Dean’s defense attorneys.
Both Jefferson and Dean had the right to defend themselves as Texas citizens, but Jefferson only had that right up until the moment when she pointed a firearm at a uniformed police officer, argued the defense, adding that no citizen has the right to point a firearm at a uniformed police officer under any circumstances.
Jefferson’s nephew Zion Carr’s testimony was of issue for the defense throughout the trial. The night of the shooting, Carr was questioned by a forensic interviewer in a taped conversation played for the courtroom. During the interview, Carr said he saw his aunt point her gun at the window and he thought he saw a badge and heard an officer say, “Show me your hands,” according to the defense’s argument.
But on the first day of trial, Carr testified that Jefferson kept the gun to her side instead of pointing it and started walking to the window when she heard noises in the backyard.
Dean’s testimony
Dean testified Monday and said that he wanted the jury to hear from him and hear the truth.
When Dean and his partner arrived at the scene, he noticed that the inner door to Jefferson’s home was open, objects were strewn about, and the place looked ransacked, he said. This led them to believe they were dealing with a possible burglary. At this point, Dean flipped on his body cam and started recording, he said.
As the officers moved through the backyard of Jefferson’s home, Dean saw a person’s silhouette in the window that was holding a gun about mid-chest aimed in his direction, he said.
“The gun was pointed directly at me,” he said.
Dean said he doesn't recall seeing Jefferson’s hands, only her silhouette and the gun. It wasn’t until the muzzle flash subsided that he saw her clearly and heard her scream. He then entered the home to start CPR, but then other officers came in, and he never rendered her aid.
While Dean said there were things that he and his partner could have done better, he gave himself a B when grading his performance between the minute he arrived at the scene to pulling the trigger.
“I think I did a fine job,” he said.
Proper procedure
The trial circled around the question of whether Dean followed proper procedures during the incident for six days.
On the day of Jefferson’s death, a neighbor called a nonemergency police line at about 2:25 a.m. because the doors of the home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue were open, according to the affidavit. They were open because Jefferson and her 8-year-old nephew burned hamburgers and were airing out the smoke, nephew Zion Carr, who’s now 11, testified Dec. 5. The two were up playing video games when they heard a noise in the backyard.
Carr, who witnessed his aunt’s murder, said that Jefferson told him that it might have been a raccoon, and he also believed that it might have been a raccoon.
James Smith, the neighbor, testified Dec. 6 that he contacted the nonemergency number rather than 911 because he “wasn’t really sure what was going on” and that it “didn’t appear to be an emergency.”
He relives the shooting “every day” and felt somewhat responsible for Jefferson’s death, Smith said.
On the same day, Carol Darch, the officer with Dean the night of the shooting, told jurors that she and Dean didn’t say much to one another during the inspection process. She also testified she didn’t see damage on the home’s open doors that would show signs of forced entry, and the pair also didn’t secure entrances and exits before inspecting the rest of the building.
Jay Coons, a criminal justice clinical assistant professor at Sam Houston State University, testified for the defense Dec. 13, the fifth day of the trial. He said that Dean’s actions were reasonable because the officers didn’t know what was happening except that there was an open door.
Using a prop gun, Coons demonstrated an example that it took a normal citizen 0.38 seconds to prepare and be able to fire a weapon. However, a police officer usually takes 0.39 seconds to fire a weapon from their training position.
“They didn’t know what they had. They’re looking in, they don’t see anybody, so they go ahead and cross the threshold,” Coons said. “So the way in which they did it, given the nature of the call, given the information that they picked up at that point, that’s perfectly fine.”
Dean shouted, “Put your hands up, show me your hands,” within seconds before firing without identifying himself as a peace officer, according to his body-camera footage shown at trial. Darch never saw Jefferson’s weapon nor ever heard her partner mention the word “gun” prior to the murder, according to her testimony and the body-camera footage.
Coons testified that the mere presence of a police officer in a uniform was sufficient as a form of announcement, and Dean was not required to say, “Fort Worth police, show me your hands.”
Racial background
Jefferson’s murder Oct. 12, 2019, came 10 days after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, a white woman, was sentenced to 10 years for fatally shooting Botham Jean, a Black man, inside his apartment.
The incident ignited grief and anger nationwide, as her name was mentioned in 2020’s social justice protests next to George Floyd’s — a 46-year-old Black man killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was later sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.
Some of the jury members — eight men and six women — are people of color, but none are Black. Dean is white, and Jefferson was Black.
Trial time
The length of the case put on by prosecutors had caused surprise, questions and anger among activists and fellow lawyers. In Guyger’s trial murder, she went on trial Sept. 24, 2019, and received her sentencing Oct. 2, 2019.
Court ended before noon on the first day of testimony so people could attend the funeral of one of Dean’s lawyers, and testimony ended in the middle of the third day’s afternoon.
In a public statement, Next Generation Action Network, a Dallas-based organization that lobbies for social change and equality, said it was appalled by the prosecutor’s performance in the trial.
“This is beyond troubling that after three years of waiting for this trial, only three days were used; this doesn’t show the community that the Tarrant County [District Attorney] is taking this case seriously at all,” the statement reads.
After the prosecution’s closing arguments, the organization said it was solid and hoped that it would deliver a conviction and justice for Jefferson, per its Twitter post.
