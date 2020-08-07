Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger seeks to overturn 2019 conviction for the murder of Botham Jean

Amber Guyger’s defense attorneys filed an appeal to overturn her 2019 murder conviction, arguing that the evidence was “legally insufficient” to reach that conclusion.

Guyger, former Dallas Police Officer, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting and killing 26-year-old Botham Jean, who was unarmed, inside his own apartment. Guyger requests that the court acquit her of murder, convict her of criminally negligent homicide instead and schedule a new hearing to discuss punishment.

Guyger’s attorneys argued that evidence was insufficient because she formed a reasonable belief that she had entered her apartment and an intruder was inside, according to a brief filed with the 5th Court of Appeals.

“Her mistaken belief negated the culpability for Murder because although she intentionally and knowingly caused Jean’s death, she had the right to act in deadly force in self-defense since her belief that deadly force was immediately necessary was reasonable under the circumstances,” the brief stated.

The appeal seeks to overturn the judgement of conviction by jury and the sentence imposed Oct. 2, 2019. Guyger pleaded “not guilty” during the criminal trial, according to the brief.

Guyger’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal in 2019, shortly after she was convicted, according to the Texas Courts website. Attorney Michael Mowla, a criminal appeals specialist, represents Guyger, according to the brief.

