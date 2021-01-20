Former Campus Recreation director Doug Kuykendall dies at age 71

Douglas Kuykendall, a former assistant vice president and director of Campus Recreation who established numerous long-standing campus traditions, programs and facilities, died on Jan. 18 at 71 years old.
Born in Midlothian in 1949, Kuykendall first attended Texas A&M University-Commerce, then known as East Texas State University, to play basketball.
After a break from school, Kuykendall attended UTA, earned his undergraduate degree and began working with Campus Recreation, then known as the Intramural Department, in 1973.
During his 40 years at UTA, Kuykendall launched campus traditions such as Bed Races, the Oozeball tournament and the Maverick Cookout.
He is also responsible for building the Student Activities Building, the Campus Recreation Fields Complex and the Maverick Activities Center during his tenure.
As a Student Affairs leader, he helped establish the Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention Program, the Behavior Intervention Team and the Movin’ Mavs.
Lisa Nagy, assistant vice president for Student Affairs, said in a campus email that she worked with Kuykendall for 14 years.
She said Kuykendall was “a true Maverick in every sense of the word” who had a significant impact on campus.
“It is impossible to measure Doug’s impact, but I feel blessed to have him as a mentor and friend,” she said. “He will be remembered as a leader who had a passion for UTA.”
A visitation will be held for Kuykendall on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. at Midlothian Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to a cause important to Kuykendall, such as the Emergency Assistance Fund for UTA Students.
