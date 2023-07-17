 Skip to main content
Former Arlington police chief’s funeral service to be held Wednesday

After 14 years as Arlington's police chief, 48 yr-old David Kunkle packed up his momentos after accepting a position as a deputy city manager. 

A funeral service for David Kunkle, former Arlington police chief and deputy city manager, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home and Hillcrest Mausoleum and Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed.

Kunkle died Friday morning, according to Arlington’s Office of Communication. He was 72.

In 2021, Kunkle and his wife, former television reporter Sarah Dodd, told the Dallas Morning News that Kunkle had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia two years prior. Lewy body dementia results in abnormal deposits of a protein in the brain, causing problems with thinking, movement, behavior and mood.

David Kunkle, Arlington deputy city manager, at his office in the Arlington Municipal Center in 2004. 

Kunkle earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice from UTA in 1976, followed by a master’s degree in public administration in 1994. In 2005, he was recognized as a distinguished alumnus.

Kunkle served as Arlington police chief from 1985 to 1999, and as deputy city manager for five years after that. He also served as police chief in Grand Prairie and in Dallas during his four-decade tenure as a leading law enforcement authority. He retired in 2010.

As Arlington police chief, he oversaw the opening of the Ott Cribbs Public Safety Center and was instrumental in creating the Arlington Police Department Honor Guard.

As deputy city manager, he was responsible for managing Arlington’s police and fire departments, code enforcement, convention center, the city’s budgetary and financial concerns, parks and libraries, as well as the housing department.

In a statement about Kunkle’s passing, the Arlington Police Department expressed how Kunkle’s former employees often share stories of his sharp wit and keen ability to remember names and assignments. They also recognized Kunkle for helping shape the department’s legacy as a leader in community policing.

“He was such a guiding force in my development as far as any kind of police career that I had,” said Dee Anderson, former Arlington Police Department spokesperson and former Tarrant County sheriff.

Arlington's Chief of Police David Kunkle, left, and Sgt. Jaime J. Ayala made a traffic stop on Lamar Blvd in 1998. 

Anderson worked with Kunkle as the department’s public information officer when Kunkle was Arlington’s police chief.

“I would have never been elected sheriff if I hadn’t had his guidance that led me in the directions that I went,” he said.

Anderson recounted how Kunkle knew everyone in their then 700-person police department and how he would ask about their families.

“He didn’t have any appetite for the spotlight or for the glory,” he said. “He didn’t care how much credit came to himself.”

Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton said in a statement from Arlington’s Office of Communication that he worked with Kunkle for years when he was serving as the deputy city manager.

“He started our modern community-based policing that we still practice today,” Yelverton said. “I learned plenty from him.”

As Dallas police chief, Kunkle worked hard to reestablish the reputation of the department. Dallas saw six consecutive years of crime reduction during his time as chief.

“Chief Kunkle’s service saved lives and set a new standard for police leadership across the nation,” tweeted Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Friday. “He will be remembered always for his dedication to keeping Dallas residents safe.

