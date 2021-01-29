This is a crime wrapup from Dec. 3 to Jan. 4.
Forgery Financial Instrument
Two female staff members reported two fraudulent checks in the amount of approximately $5,000 each on Dec. 3 and Dec. 8, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Both cases have been suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Forgery is considered a state jail felony if the property or service values between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators may face a prison sentence between 180 days and two years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Offensive physical contact against family member
A female student reported being assaulted by her male student boyfriend Dec. 10. This offense is under investigation, McCord said.
Dating violence is a Class A misdemeanor. A second degree felony is punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence up to one year or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Theft/computer security breach
A female staff member reported a fraudulent wire transfer scam on Dec. 4 that resulted in theft of at least $150,000, McCord said.
The case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.
Theft results in a felony of the second degree if the value of the property stolen is $150,000 or more but less than $300,000. A second degree felony is punishable by a jail term between two and 20 years and possibly a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Indecent exposure
A female student reported an unidentified male exposed himself as she was walking Dec. 21, McCord said.
The case is suspended, according to the UTA crime log.
Indecent exposure is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, jail time not exceeding 180 days or both.
Sexual assault
A female student reported being sexually assaulted by a known unaffiliated male Dec. 25, McCord said. This offense is active and under investigation.
According to Texas Penal Code, sexual assault is is a felony of the second degree. A second degree felony is punishable by a jail term between two and 20 years and possibly a fine of up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Public intoxication/failure to ID to peace officer/resisting arrest, search or transport
Officers made contact with a female nonstudent who was found to be intoxicated Dec. 27. She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department jail, McCord said.
Public intoxication is a Class C misdemeanor, which incurs a fine not exceeding $500, according to Texas Penal Code.
Failure to identify is a Class C misdemeanor, which incurs a fine not exceeding $500, according to Texas Penal Code.
Resisting arrest is a Class A misdemeanor. Violators receive a fine not exceeding $4,000, and/or jail time not exceeding a year.
