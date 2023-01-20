Forgery, assault and attempted theft in this week’s crime log

This is a crime wrap up from Jan. 9 to Jan. 18.
Assault
On Jan. 17, officers responded to a report of a fight between two female roommates. One of the roommates was gone when the officers arrived, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Intentionally or recklessly causing bodily injury to another in an assault is a class A misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $4,000, up to one year in jail or both.
The case is still active.
Forgery
On Jan. 12, a female staff member reported a forged check under the university’s name, McCord said. The check was denied payment and there was no loss to the university.
Forgery of a check is classified as a state felony punishable by jail time no less than 180 days and no more than 2 years. Perpetrators may receive a fine up to $10,000 in addition to confinement.
Duty on striking fixture
On Jan. 12, an officer investigated a report of a damaged pole, McCord said. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pole fled the scene, but was later identified.
Violation of duty on striking fixture occurs when the operator of a vehicle is involved in an accident resulting only in damage to a structure adjacent to a highway, fixture or landscaping.
If the damage caused to all fixtures and landscaping is less than $200, the violation is classified as a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500. If the damage is more than $200, it’s classified as a class B misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Public intoxication
On Jan. 7, officers made contact with an unaffiliated male standing near a vehicle in the middle of the roadway, McCord said. The man was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail.
Public intoxication is a class C misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $500.
Theft
On Jan. 6, an unidentified person attempted to steal a bicycle by trying to cut the lock while it was on a bike rack, McCord said.
Theft of property worth $100 to $750 is a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, or both.
Criminal mischief
On Jan. 6, a female student reported damage to her vehicle while it was parked, McCord said.
An individual commits criminal mischief when they intentionally or knowingly damage or destroy the owner’s tangible property.
Criminal mischief with $100 to $750 in pecuniary loss is a class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
@PMalkomes
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.