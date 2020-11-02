Follow along for local and national election results starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
President and Vice President of the United States
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Donald Trump/Michael Pence
|0
|0%
|Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris
|0
|0%
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
|0
|0%
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker
|0
|0%
U.S. Senator
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|John Cornyn
|0
|0%
|Mary “MJ” Hegar
|0
|0%
|Kerry Douglas McKennon
|0
|0%
|David Collins
|0
|0%
City of Arlington Special Election: City of Arlington Proposition A
|Position
|Vote
|Pct.
|For
|0
|0%
|Against
|0
|0%
Arlington Independent School District Special Election: AISD Proposition A
|Position
|Vote
|Pct.
|For
|0
|0%
|Against
|0
|0%
Councilmember, District 1
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Helen Moise (Incumbent)
|0
|0%
|J.J. Fenceroy
|0
|0%
Councilmember, District 2
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Jo Anna Cardoza
|0
|0%
|Raul Gonzalez
|0
|0%
Councilmember, District 6
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|John Hibbs
|0
|0%
|Ruby Faye Woolridge
|0
|0%
Councilmember, District 7
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Antoine Lane
|0
|0%
|Hunter Crow
|0
|0%
|Victoria Farrar-Myers (Incumbent)
|0
|0%
|Chris “Dobi” Dobson
|0
|0%
United States Representative, District 6
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Ron Wright
|0
|0%
|Stephen Daniel
|0
|0%
|Melanie A. Black
|0
|0%
Railroad Commissioner
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|James “Jim” Wright
|0
|0%
|Chrysta Castañeda
|0
|0%
|Matt Sterett
|0
|0%
|Katija “Kat” Gruene
|0
|0%
Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Nathan Hecht
|0
|0%
|Amy Clark Meachum
|0
|0%
|Mark Ash
|0
|0%
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 (unexpired term)
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Jane Bland
|0
|0%
|Kathy Cheng
|0
|0%
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Jeff Boyd
|0
|0%
|Staci Williams
|0
|0%
|William Bryan Strange III
|0
|0%
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Brett Busby
|0
|0%
|Gisela Triana
|0
|0%
|Tom Oxford
|0
|0%
Judge, Court of Appeals, Place 3
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Bert Richardson
|0
|0%
|Elizabeth Davis Frizell
|0
|0%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Kevin Patrick Yeary
|0
|0%
|Tina Clinton
|0
|0%
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|David Newell
|0
|0%
|Brandon Birmingham
|0
|0%
State Representative, District 94
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Tony Tinderholt
|0
|0%
|Alisa Simmons
|0
|0%
|Jessica Pallett
|0
|0%
State Representative, District 93
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Matt Krause
|0
|0%
|Lydia Bean
|0
|0%
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 2
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Dana Womack
|0
|0%
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6 (unexpired term)
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Mike Wallach
|0
|0%
|Delonia Watson
|0
|0%
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Brian Walker
|0
|0%
District Judge, 17th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Melody Wilkinson
|0
|0%
District Judge, 48th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|David Evans
|0
|0%
|Lawrence Meyers
|0
|0%
District Judge, 67th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Don Cosby
|0
|0%
|Matthew Hegeman
|0
|0%
District Judge, 96th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Pat Gallagher
|0
|0%
|Tim Brandenburg
|0
|0%
District Judge, 153rd Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Susan McCoy
|0
|0%
|Alisha Darden
|0
|0%
District Judge, 213th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Chris Wolfe
|0
|0%
|Lakesha Smith
|0
|0%
District Judge, 342nd Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Kimberly Fitzpatrick
|0
|0%
|Valerie Baston
|0
|0%
District Judge, 348th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Megan Fahey
|0
|0%
|Maryellen Hicks
|0
|0%
District Judge, 352nd Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Josh Burgess
|0
|0%
|Olyn Poole
|0
|0%
District Judge, 360th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Patricia Baca Bennett
|0
|0%
|Michael Munoz
|0
|0%
District Judge, 396th Judicial District
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|George Gallagher
|0
|0%
Criminal District Judge, Court No. 2
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Wayne Salvant
|0
|0%
|Karen Williams
|0
|0%
Sheriff
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Bill E. Waybourn
|0
|0%
|Vance Keyes
|0
|0%
County Tax Assessor-Collector
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Wendy Burgess
|0
|0%
|Ollie Boss Anderson
|0
|0%
County Constable, Precinct 2
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|David Woodruff
|0
|0%
|Robert McGinty
|0
|0%
