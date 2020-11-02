2020 Election results

President and Vice President of the United States

Candidates Vote Pct.
Donald Trump/Michael Pence 0 0%
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 0 0%
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 0 0%
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 0 0%

 U.S. Senator

Candidates Vote Pct.
John Cornyn 0 0%
Mary “MJ” Hegar 0 0%
Kerry Douglas McKennon 0 0%
David Collins 0 0%
City of Arlington

City of Arlington Special Election: City of Arlington Proposition A

Position Vote Pct.
For 0 0%
Against 0 0%

Arlington Independent School District Special Election: AISD Proposition A

Position Vote Pct.
For 0 0%
Against 0 0%

Councilmember, District 1

Candidates Vote Pct.
Helen Moise (Incumbent) 0 0%
J.J. Fenceroy 0 0%

Councilmember, District 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jo Anna Cardoza 0 0%
Raul Gonzalez 0 0%

Councilmember, District 6

Candidates Vote Pct.
John Hibbs 0 0%
Ruby Faye Woolridge 0 0%

Councilmember, District 7

Candidates Vote Pct.
Antoine Lane 0 0%
Hunter Crow 0 0%
Victoria Farrar-Myers (Incumbent) 0 0%
Chris “Dobi” Dobson 0 0%
Tarrant County Elections

United States Representative, District 6

Candidates Vote Pct.
Ron Wright 0 0%
Stephen Daniel 0 0%
Melanie A. Black 0 0%

Railroad Commissioner

Candidates Vote Pct.
James “Jim” Wright 0 0%
Chrysta Castañeda 0 0%
Matt Sterett 0 0%
Katija “Kat” Gruene 0 0%

Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court

Candidates Vote Pct.
Nathan Hecht 0 0%
Amy Clark Meachum 0 0%
Mark Ash 0 0%

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 (unexpired term)

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jane Bland 0 0%
Kathy Cheng 0 0%

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jeff Boyd 0 0%
Staci Williams 0 0%
William Bryan Strange III 0 0%

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8

Candidates Vote Pct.
Brett Busby 0 0%
Gisela Triana 0 0%
Tom Oxford 0 0%

Judge, Court of Appeals, Place 3

Candidates Vote Pct.
Bert Richardson 0 0%
Elizabeth Davis Frizell 0 0%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Candidates Vote Pct.
Kevin Patrick Yeary 0 0%
Tina Clinton 0 0%

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

Candidates Vote Pct.
David Newell 0 0%
Brandon Birmingham 0 0%

State Representative, District 94

Candidates Vote Pct.
Tony Tinderholt 0 0%
Alisa Simmons 0 0%
Jessica Pallett 0 0%

State Representative, District 93

Candidates Vote Pct.
Matt Krause 0 0%
Lydia Bean 0 0%

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
Dana Womack 0 0%

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6 (unexpired term)

Candidates Vote Pct.
Mike Wallach 0 0%
Delonia Watson 0 0%

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Candidates Vote Pct.
Brian Walker 0 0%

District Judge, 17th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Melody Wilkinson 0 0%

District Judge, 48th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
David Evans 0 0%
Lawrence Meyers 0 0%

District Judge, 67th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Don Cosby 0 0%
Matthew Hegeman 0 0%

District Judge, 96th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Pat Gallagher 0 0%
Tim Brandenburg 0 0%

District Judge, 153rd Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Susan McCoy 0 0%
Alisha Darden 0 0%

District Judge, 213th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Chris Wolfe 0 0%
Lakesha Smith 0 0%

District Judge, 342nd Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Kimberly Fitzpatrick 0 0%
Valerie Baston 0 0%

District Judge, 348th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Megan Fahey 0 0%
Maryellen Hicks 0 0%

District Judge, 352nd Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Josh Burgess 0 0%
Olyn Poole 0 0%

District Judge, 360th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
Patricia Baca Bennett 0 0%
Michael Munoz 0 0%

District Judge, 396th Judicial District

Candidates Vote Pct.
George Gallagher 0 0%

Criminal District Judge, Court No. 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
Wayne Salvant 0 0%
Karen Williams 0 0%

Sheriff

Candidates Vote Pct.
Bill E. Waybourn 0 0%
Vance Keyes 0 0%

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Candidates Vote Pct.
Wendy Burgess 0 0%
Ollie Boss Anderson 0 0%

County Constable, Precinct 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
David Woodruff 0 0%
Robert McGinty 0 0%
