Follett Student Leadership Center hosts UTA Monologues event for community to share memories, experiences

The Follett Student Leadership Center created a story-sharing event called UTA Monologues to encourage students, faculty and staff to tell stories about their experiences at UTA.
Students can submit their original stories on a wide range of topics, such as Greek life, academic life, cultural heritage, leadership, triumph and heartbreak. Rather than a competition, UTA Monologues is an event where students can listen to each other’s stories and realize they are not going through the pandemic alone. The center is partnering with multiple UTA departments to facilitate the event.
Jewlz Humphrey-Davis, Follett Student Leadership Center student development specialist, said his conversations with students inspired him to create the event.
Many are feeling alone in their lives, and the center wants them to have an outlet to share, he said.
He said that UTA Monologues is not a competition, but rather a place where students, faculty and staff can express themselves through writing.
A committee of students, faculty and staff will select 20 to 25 stories to be read at an in-person event April 14 at the Bluebonnet Ballroom, Humphrey-Davis said. The center will also livestream the event.
Writers have the option to either read their own or someone else’s story. There will also be a group to read the stories if the writers want to submit their stories anonymously.
“Be bold and be honest, knowing that you, as a writer, will remain anonymous to the public,” Humphrey-Davis said.
All genres of stories are encouraged. Students can submit a fun, light-hearted story about their roommate or deep stories such as personal trauma. Humphrey-Davis said there are benefits and areas of positivity in all stories.
“In the writing of a story, they’ve had to reflect a lot,” he said. “They’ve found, maybe it’s peace, maybe they’ve found some motivation, maybe they’ve found just some joy in writing their own story. Maybe they’ve found some closure in writing their own story.”
Humphrey-Davis and the organizers want writers to be confident when submitting their stories because everybody’s experience matters to UTA.
“This event is an effort to show people, ‘Yo, you matter, your story matters, and we care about your story, and we resonate with that story as well,’” Humphrey-Davis said.
Students can submit their story here before Feb. 12. Stories should be 400-600 words in length.
@DangHLe
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.