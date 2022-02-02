Fluffy friends greet students at first Doggy Days of the semester

Dog hair lingered throughout the sixth floor of the Central Library as students and staff visited with the service dogs at the first Doggy Days of the semester Feb. 2.
The event consists of therapy dogs and their handlers coming to UTA’s Central Library to engage with students, said Andrew Doyle, social events coordinator for the UTA Libraries. It occurs on the first Wednesday of every month and during finals in an attempt to aid in lowering students’ stress.
The idea of having Doggy Days came from the mission of UTA Libraries and their hope to expand the libraries' role, Doyle said.
Handlers from Pet Partners were present at the event Wednesday with five dogs. Three of the dogs were named Sassy, Tucker and Jax.
Many handlers are wary of attending the event due to COVID-19, but event coordinators want to bring in more dogs in the future, said Doyle.
The coordinators encouraged masks and using hand sanitizer as a COVID-19 precaution, he said. They also arranged the event to occur in 15-minute time slots for groups of three to four with each dog.
Doyle said about 30 students signed up to attend the event, which is lower than the usual outcome, seemingly due to the lack of students on campus.
Sassy, a 9-year-old dachshund, was the smallest and most popular attraction at Wednesday’s Doggy Days.
Sassy enjoys volunteering and chasing backyard animals. She also has been named an AKC Canine Good Citizen and a member of the DFW Airport K-9 Crew, according to the biography on her name card.
Sassy’s handler Susan Venable said she and Sassy have attended Doggy Days for the past three years.
“We enjoy visiting with the college students,” said Venable.
Students and faculty who attended the event were excited to be around the dogs and play with them.
Marketing freshman Madelyn Cerja attended Doggy Days for the first time and said she likes that there is one day a month for students to relax and play with the dogs.
“I think a lot of students are stressed, and they don't realize dogs and animals can really help with stress and anxiety,” said Cerja.
Haley Klovenski, nursing senior and assistant event coordinator, said she enjoys getting to know the handlers and dogs at the event.
Teresa Doughty, dog handler and College of Education dean, said she first learned about the benefits of therapy dogs through research she did with the animals and children with disabilities.
The event is therapeutic for students and leaves them feeling good, Doughty said.
“I think the students who come to this event, they're missing their own dogs at home, and so they've been very receptive and excited just to meet a new dog,” she said.
Doyle said students love attending the event and hanging out with the dogs. It’s a joyful environment.
“It’s a fun level of chaos. The dogs are just amazing, the handlers are great, and it's overall a great time,” he said.
