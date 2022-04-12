Five steps to hosting a party

As the pressures of college pile up, students should consider getting the proper dose of social nourishment since socializing and relaxing are just as critical for success in college as hard work.
Get-togethers provide a nice break from monotonous and rigorous study, criminal justice junior Rusty Kama said.
A great way to relax and recharge is hosting a few friends for a get-together, but it can be a daunting task for some. Whether a person is a social novice or overwhelmed with the idea of planning parties, here are a few tips and tricks to help smooth out the wrinkles.
1. Preparation
Before hosting, people should consider the hosting space and the number of guests and adjust accordingly. If space is limited, perhaps invite fewer people or consider moving to a different venue.
“I think it’s important to have a clean space before hosting a get-together,” said Lelyan Daqah, visual communications design sophomore.
Daqah said to plan out what food, drinks and activities will be needed.
2. Food and drinks
No party is complete without food and drinks, and there are several ways to approach serving refreshments.
“I like to see snacks, not so much meals,” Daqah said. “Things like chips, or cookies or bite-sized foods.”
But Kama said he prefers burgers, pizza or burritos. He also recommends having mixers for alcoholic drinks since some may not like straight beer or spirits.
Nursing freshman Zahara Alhishawi said she prepares food and drink options based on different guests’ preferences.
UTA Housing said students can consult its website for their dorm’s or apartment’s online handbook to review the respective alcohol policies.
3. Engagement
To complement the refreshments, a party should keep everyone engaged and entertained by providing games or a themed activity. Inclusive activities ensure that no one is ostracized and avoid drama.
“I think games that can help people get to know each other are pretty fun to do, such as games that ask questions, like two truths and a lie,” Daqah said.
While inclusion is important, she said she doesn’t see anything wrong with people forming into groups, especially if it makes them more comfortable.
“I prefer something more intimate,” she said. “I think it’s nice when everyone still knows each other.”
Daqah said a playlist that fits the party’s vibe is also important.
But Kama said music can be tricky because it may disappoint some if their tastes don’t match the playlist. He added that party games like Cards Against Humanity or charades help break the ice.
4. Budgeting
Tight budget constraints may discourage students from throwing parties.
Buying party essentials in bulk can keep costs low, Alhishawi said.
Sharing host duties or hosting a bring-your-own-food-and-game party, like a potluck, can help offset costs, Daqah said.
5. Planning
Fitting party planning into busy schedules can be difficult, and oftentimes, it gets completely ignored because of school or work.
“Monday through Friday, students are pretty busy,” Alhishawi said. “So it’s usually the weekends that they have off.”
Daqah said knowing the guests and their majors will give a better idea of their schedules.
But college is unpredictable.
“Plan a couple weeks in advance [because] there is always that one professor that has the pop quiz, and you can never prepare for that, [so] try and keep that in mind,” Kama said.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.