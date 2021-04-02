Five of Arlington’s mayoral candidates discussed topics ranging from mass transit to short-term rentals at a community Q&A event held at the Grounds and Gold coffee shop Thursday.
Early voting will be held from April 19 to April 27, and election day will be on May 1.
The coffee shop was packed with attendees. Residents were able to submit questions online or write in questions at the event.
Mayoral candidates Dewayne Washington, Jim Ross, Kelly Burke and Michael Glaspie all attended the event in person, while Marvin Sutton attended the event virtually. Candidates Doni Anthony, Cirilo Ocampo Jr. and Jerry Warden did not attend.
The first question posed to the candidates was what they thought about the state of public transportation in Arlington and what changes they would make as mayor.
Ross said Arlington is an award-winning city for transportation, but he is considering an above-ground rail system to transport people in and out of town.
Sutton said connecting commuters to major urban employment centers is the most pressing question to address. There are resources available through government grants, but he is comfortable with the current transportation services provided by the city, he said.
Next the candidates responded to a question about improving the process of starting a small business in Arlington and how they would support local businesses.
Glaspie said he would audit the current system to identify inhibiting factors for small businesses. He said he would create a small business advisory council to give feedback from local owners to the city.
Washington said the city doesn’t communicate with small business owners during the opening process. He discussed the idea of a small business networking program where established owners could assist newcomers through the obstacles they face when opening their businesses.
The candidates also responded to a question about the ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals outside of the Entertainment District. Burke said the ordinance should be lifted immediately and that citizens should be able to decide what to do with their homes.
“It should be up to you what you decide to do with your home,” Burke said.
Arlington resident Daniele Vanhorn said she researched the candidates before the event and felt solidified in her support of Burke after hearing him speak. For her, property taxes and protecting constitutional rights are the most important issues in the election.
“I really liked what Mr. Burke had to say,” she said. “I think that his background and beliefs kind of lend to somebody that I could trust running for mayor.”
Arlington resident Lauren Dillard said the issues she is most concerned with going into the mayoral election are taxes, job opportunities and criminal justice. She is about to graduate from the University of North Texas, and professional opportunities may decide where she lives next.
“I’m trying to see where I should locate and where I should build my life,” Dillard said.
She said having a new mayor will provide opportunities for new ideas and diversity in Arlington.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.