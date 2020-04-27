First Student Publications director candidate presents virtually in spring search forum

The first of three scheduled candidate search forums for the spring semester took place Monday as a part of the ongoing search for a new Student Publications director.
The position oversees the Student Publications office, which houses The Shorthorn.
The position was left vacant after former director Beth Francesco took a position as an operations director for the National Press Club Journalism Institute in Washington, D.C.
Last semester, Student Affairs held forums for four candidates, but didn’t select any of them for the position.
Bradley Wilson, Midwestern State University associate professor, gave a presentation titled “Modern Student Media in Today’s Journalism Environment: Let’s Look Forward.”
Wilson began his career in journalism working as a photographer for a newspaper in Austin, where he remained throughout part of his college career.
After graduating college, Wilson began teaching high school journalism. Eventually, he received a job advising student media at North Carolina State University.
Wilson said he wanted to apply for the Student Publications director position because he has previously been in charge of rebuilding student media that was lacking leadership. Now, he’s ready to take charge of a student publication that has put out good content for decades, he said.
He wants to be a part of taking The Shorthorn to the next level, he said.
“These really are uncertain but exciting times in journalism, and one of the cool things is we don’t know what’s next,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be cool to be a part of whatever comes next.”
In his presentation, Wilson addressed problems he’s seen while working with student media, including lack of media literacy, laziness and lack of diversity when sourcing.
Additionally, student media readership for print consumption is decreasing while online news consumption is rising, Wilson said. He outlined how student media could take advantage of online platforms to increase readership.
To increase readership, student media needs to produce content in new and innovative ways. This includes innovative design, print and photography tailored to mobile news consumption.
Wilson also stressed the importance of diversifying the newsroom’s income source. Now, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, budget cuts are a real threat to student media.
Wilson outlined a plan to increase newsroom revenue, including asking for donations and selling photographs.
Another issue student media has is its self-promotion and marketing.
“We’re really good at telling everybody else’s story,” Wilson said. “Maybe not quite so good at telling our own.”
The answer is to make administration aware of what The Shorthorn has achieved recently, he said.
In his final statements, Wilson said he believes student media will solve the financial issues the media is currently experiencing and can adapt to new technologies as they’re adopted into society.
