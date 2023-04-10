First of three vice president of Student Affairs finalists hosts forum

The first of three finalists for the vice president of Student Affairs position hosted two virtual forums Monday, delving into what he would bring to the position if selected.
One of the forums was for Student Affairs staff and the other was for students. The position leads a diverse division and advocates for issues and concerns of students on and off campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Lowell Davis, the first finalist to present, is currently the University of North Carolina Wilmington’s Student Affairs vice chancellor, a position he’s served in since May 2021.
If chosen, Davis said regardless of ethnic makeup or gender identity, he would support each student who attends the university. It would be his goal to provide services that ensure student success.
“Arlington is home,” he said. “I’m originally from Dallas, Texas, and it’s exciting to have an opportunity to come back and to really witness what I know is an institution that has grown.”
The vice chancellor position at UNCW is similar to the vice president position at UTA, Davis said. At his current university, he helped create the Chancellor Student Advisory Council, which had a cross-section of students, such as graduates and veterans, who met with the chancellor once a month to share their concerns.
He said it’s important to provide students with a wide variety of ways to share their concerns with him.
Davis said he would not only focus on student wellness, but he would also emphasize faculty and staff wellness too, which is something he’s been doing at UNCW in an initiative called “Healthy Hawks 2.0.” The idea came after he saw retention issues and heard from faculty members that they felt burnt out.
He would want to try something similar at UTA, calling it “Healthy Maverick 2.0.” It would focus on Student Affairs faculty, staff and students and look into what’s happening at the counseling center. Davis said he would check if there’s wiggle room for salaries and if the university is staffed appropriately in terms of counselors.
“It makes sure that when we talk about wellness, that we’re not limiting ourselves to mental health, but we’re also looking at physical health and wellbeing,” he said.
Davis said he’s not afraid to try things. He said he has to look for ways to be inventive to increase participation and engagement.
“Having programming on campus that will be attractive for all students, regardless of their ethnic background, I think is something important,” he said.
An audience member asked what Davis’ priority is in terms of students, to which he said it’s creating the best student experience. He wants them to be connected to the institution.
When asked how he would handle a situation where a controversial speaker was invited to campus, he said he would first determine if the speaker has the permits needed to attend, what organization sponsored the event and what funds were used for it. He then would meet with students who have concerns.
Davis said he would help students understand that they also have the right to bring someone to campus who has a counter-argument to the controversial speaker.
Davis was also asked about how he would approach AI software such as ChatGPT. He said similar to Wikipedia, there are a lot of issues with it and it can’t be trusted.
It can be used to help a student but shouldn’t be used to do the work. He said he thinks the university will have to provide academic integrity sanctions for people who use the technology.
Hiring for the position began in December, a couple of weeks after Lisa Nagy, former vice president for Student Affairs, stepped down from her position. Nagy had been in the role since 2017.
Two other virtual panels are planned for Thursday and Friday. One business day before their forums, information about them and their career will be posted on the Vice President of Student Affairs search webpage. A Microsoft Teams link is provided on the university’s website.
