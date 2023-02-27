First International Career Week to launch Monday

UTA will launch its first International Career Week starting Monday through Friday, eyeing to help international students navigate applying for jobs in the U.S.
The week will feature seven events from career fairs to presentations about U.S. work culture. It was proposed by the Department of Global Engagement, which is part of the Office of International Education, in collaboration with departments including the Career Development Center and the College of Engineering, International Program coordinator Magdalena Ibarra said.
While the event targets international students, Ibarra said domestic students are welcome, especially for the study abroad session.
She said they received feedback from international students who said they felt left out or did not know specifically what the job process is like in the U.S., so the university wanted to provide them a focused session and presentation. International students made up 15% of UTA’s undergraduate body in the fall, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The job process in the U.S. is drastically different from where international students come from, Ibarra said. Not only is the process different, but also the non-verbal aspects of work culture.
There can be a lot of obstacles for international students to find employment after graduation or while they are in school, said Husam Al-Omari, global engagement student assistant, so they want to better equip students for the U.S. job market.
“I think [International Career Week] is a great opportunity for all students, and especially international students, to engage with recruiters here, specifically with U.S. companies, and meet other recruiters,” said Anushka Malhotra, software engineering graduate student.
Priyanka Lakur, computer science graduate student, said she did not find the job process difficult, but there can be a lot of forms to fill out aside from making their resume.
“It would give us more opportunities, like how to go through all the process, interview process and everything,” Lakur said. “We'll get to know what companies we should target and everything and what they're looking for.”
Ibarra said the department has been wanting to do International Career Week for a couple of years, but they had to push it back due to the pandemic. This year, they are fully staffed and had the capacity to take it on.
“If you think you know what’s up, there’s always something new you can learn, especially from this,” Al-Omari said. “If you’re an international student, definitely so because there’s a lot more opportunities and resources that you never know.”
