First Hispanic woman college president gives speech at lecture series

“You are here to help evolve the mission of UT-Arlington,” said Julieta García, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, in her speech for the Center for Mexican American Studies’ Distinguished Lecture on Wednesday evening.
García received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 2022 for her work as the first Hispanic woman to become a college president. She spearheaded the creation of The University of Texas at Brownsville and worked to expand higher education opportunities for the people of the Rio Grande Valley, according to UTA’s website.
She said she is excited about the current state of UTA, comparing it to desarrollo – a Spanish word used to describe adolescence or progress. It’s a clumsy time, but she said people should hold on tight because it’s a good time to be at the university.
People have to be able to change without needing to wait for someone else to explain what change is, García said.
“Since when did you wait for someone to tell you what you were born where and why for? You shouldn’t,” she said.
UTA should embrace its identity as a Hispanic-serving institution, García said before the event. The university should do more than just meet the criteria, because that part is easy, she said.
“Let it rip, embrace it,” she said.
UTA is considered a Hispanic-serving institution, with Latinos comprising 36% of its undergraduate enrollment, according to a fall 2022 university press release. It received the Seal of Excelencia last year for its commitment to accelerating Latino student success.
“You all received the Seal of Excelencia because you were aggressive and enthusiastic about what you're doing with the Hispanic population and they're all around us,” she said before the event. “We're just growing. The sooner we can get more of us educated and productive American citizens, we will nurture our country.”
García said the audience should help the university know what changes could make a difference for them. She suggested compiling a list of 10 things or issues to present to administration and said not to choose easy ones.
“People sometimes want to help you, but they don’t know what you need,” she said. “Our job is to be more explicit.”
It’s easy to throw rocks but it’s harder to help solve a problem, Garcia said.
CMAS Director Xavier Medina Vidal said after the event that, moving forward, he sees himself working with more intent with other units across campus. He said they might look for a place to have the conversation about the 10 things they are going to ask for, following García’s suggestion.
“That's what I see in my role as the center director, is to provide the space, invite all the right people,” he said. “Many of those people are here, and that's always good.”
Cristina Salinas, associate professor in the History Department said after the event that García showed what it could mean to be a truly Hispanic-serving institution and be accountable for students’ lives and the community.
“She represents the kind of vision that can serve us in terms of what we are as a university or what we could be,” Salinas said.
She pointed to Julieta’s role as a woman president in the ’80s as a parallel of where UTA is currently with Cowley as the first woman president.
For García, it’s important to participate in speaking engagements because connecting with the next generation of leaders is the next task she has when her job is done, she said before the event.
“This gives me an opportunity to inspire, I hope, a few people to take it on and to aspire, to want a position of leadership and advocacy,” she said.
CMAS has hosted the Distinguished Lecture since 2006 as a signature event to highlight the contributions of Mexican American, Latino, Hispanic and Mexican scholars and public figures, according to UTA’s website.
Political science junior Mak Martinez said the CMAS events have helped her make connections and enabled her to see herself in positions of power too.
Valerie Martinez, assistant director for enrollment management in recruitment in the college of science, said it’s inspiring to know that there is someone like García who has sat at the table and has made advances so Latinos in higher education can continue to flourish.
“It's really exciting to hear somebody who's laid the foundation so that I could have the great opportunities that I have today,” she said.
García said in her speech that people should believe that what they are going to do at UTA is going to make a difference for the next generation.
“We are sustaining the democracy of our country, so you better get to it. Important work,” she said before the event.
