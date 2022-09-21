First-generation Hispanic students reflect on challenges: what breaking cycles really means

In the 1970s, nursing senior Crystal Hensley’s father traveled from Mexico to the U.S. seeking employment. Her mom followed soon after, carrying Hensley’s siblings on her hip — aged 3 and 4 — through a perilous two-week journey across the border.
Her parents underwent a drastic life change to give their children opportunities they never had, and Hensley now feels pressure to not disappoint them.
She said she wants to take advantage of the chance she’s been given and make something of herself, a feeling often shared by other first-generation students with similar backgrounds. But the path is full of twists and turns.
Nearly 50% of first-generation students identify as Hispanic, according to a peer-reviewed research article from academic publisher SAGE Journals.
In Texas, 21% of Latino adults have received an associate’s degree or higher, compared to 47% of white non-Hispanic adults, according to data from Excelencia in Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating Latino student success. In four-year institutions, Hispanic students have a graduation rate 14% lower than white students.
To pay for college, the sheet says 51% of Latino students work more than 30 hours a week, with 32% working more than 40 hours. Because of outside commitments, 60% of Latino students are not full-time.
Since the families of first-generation Hispanic students often come from different countries with varying levels of education, they can struggle to understand U.S. universities. Because of this foundational barrier, some first-generation students feel like they face challenges in college alone and without their parent’s guidance while still feeling pressured to graduate.
Hensley’s mom would emphasize college’s importance, telling her she wouldn’t be able to find a job without a degree. This emphasis helped develop Hensley’s strong work ethic from a young age. Now, as an adult, she said she has gotten to the point where all she wants to do is work without giving herself ample time to rest.
While working toward her bachelor’s degree, she’s had moments where she’s struggled to stay afloat, drowned by school work and job commitments, Hensley said. Often she’d feel hesitant to bring up her struggles to her mom, feeling she wouldn’t fully understand.
Her mom would tell her, “‘Para que vas a hacer enfermera si estas haci de estresada? No, tú tienes que hacer bien fuerte, bien fuerte,” meaning “Why are you going to be a nurse if you’re so stressed out? No, you have to be very, very strong.”
Her mom’s responses to her stress created distance between them, and Hensley said she started to keep her emotions private. She began going to therapy but kept it a secret from her family, fearing older generations in the Hispanic community would deem it an unnecessary measure.
“I didn’t want to seem weak to [my] mom,” she said. “I know her as a strong woman. I don’t want her to think her child is weak.”
Eventually, Hensley said her mom made peace with her going to therapy and has become more understanding after putting things into perspective.
Even though there were some misunderstandings, Hensley said she has always respected everything her mom pushed through to ensure her family’s future.
“It’s just admirable for me as her daughter that she went through such a journey,” she said.
Nursing senior Evelyn will be the first in her family to receive a college degree. Her brother started college but didn’t finish.
However, Zaragoza’s family was more relaxed than Hensley’s about college education. Her mom didn’t impose a degree but did affirm it could certify a better future.
Her dream school was the University of Texas at Austin, but she started encountering obstacles during her senior year of high school.
In 2002, she crossed Mexico’s border into the U.S. with her family. As she neared college, she realized she couldn’t afford it, Zaragoza said. She looked into scholarships, but because she’s undocumented, there were few opportunities for her to get financial support, so she worked to ensure she could graduate debt-free.
Similar to Hensley, Zaragoza said she always felt pressure to work. Her family members tell her to slow down and take a break, but her struggle to balance school and work makes it difficult for her to prioritize her assignments.
“It’s been hard having to tell myself, ‘No, you need to take it slow. Prioritize your education first, once you’re done, you can work all you want,’’” she said.
Rodrigo Lizaola history and political science junior, will also be the first in his family to earn a bachelor’s degree, adding extra pressure to graduation. He said his degree would lead the charge for his family and show his parents that immigrating to the U.S. from Mexico was worth leaving everything behind so their kids could go further in life.
Lizaola said his family immigrated in 2000 due to political and economic turmoil in Mexico, and he is the only one of his siblings born in the U.S. He said his dad had pushed for him to get a degree, hammering home the importance of school and work.
Lizaola, like Hensley and Zaragoza, said because of his upbringing, he feels as if he always needs to be productive.
“My dad always wanted me to at least have a full-time job, not sit down at home all day, or he wanted me to be doing an education,” he said. “It was always like, ‘You need to be doing something, and if you’re doing something, we know you’re trying.’”
Zaragoza said she hopes more people start understanding what first-generation students have to endure.
“I wish it was more known how hard it is to be a first-generation student, not necessarily in the health field, but in any field,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that we don’t know when we start, and things we have to find out and introduce to ourselves and our family. It’s a process we have to go through. We have to break it at some point, but I just wish people would understand more how it is.”
