First-Gen College Education Series to return Wednesday

The Department of Transition Programs and Services will hold its next installment of the First-Gen College Education Series to support students in navigating the college environment from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the University Center’s Red River Room.
Wednesday’s part of the series will present first-generation students with discussions about growth mindsets versus deficit mindsets, said Patrick Jackson, Transition Programs and Services assistant director.
The series started last fall, and previous installments have discussed topics including mental health and financial literacy.
These specific topics were chosen based on feedback from surveys sent to first-generation students asking them a variety of questions last semester, Jackson said.
“They are the first in their family to go to college, and navigating the college environment can be a little bit overwhelming for a lot of students,” he said.
The next education series is slotted to be March 21, and the final one of the spring semester is expected to be April 27, Jackson said.
“Feedback has been great, they have said things like, ‘This is the first time I've really been in the space where I can share and open up about things,’ or ‘I didn't know these things,’ and that's where we really are striving to break down barriers,” he said.
