First-Gen College Education Series returns Wednesday

The UTA First-Gen College Education Series is returning, aiming to support first-generation students in navigating the college environment. The semester’s first event will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the University Center’s Red River Room.
The series started last fall, tackling conversations including time management, financial literacy and campus resources. Topics were chosen based on feedback from surveys sent to first-generation students asking them a variety of questions, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The event’s organizers previously told The Shorthorn that the event aims to break down barriers the student population faces, and that they have heard from previous attendees that it was the first time a space had allowed them to be open about their issues.
The next event of the series is slated to be Oct. 4, with the following one expected to be Nov. 8.
The university’s website defines first-generation students as the first in their biological family to attend a higher education institution to include a two or four-year college or university.
UTA has previously been recognized for its support of first-generation students. In 2020, it tied as Texas’ number one university for serving first-generation and low-income students in educational nonprofit ScholarShot’s 2020 Texas Public University Report Card.
The series is just one of multiple programs supported by the university’s Transition Programs and Services, which also offers first-generation students mentor connections and mixers.
