First-Gen College Education Series aims to help students adjust to university life

UTA’s First-Generation Student Initiatives held its first First-Gen College Education Series meeting last week in the University Center’s San Jacinto Room to discuss the health and wellness services the university offers for first-generation students.
The series aims to help students find educational resources and answer questions that cause any barriers toward their college success. It will discuss various topics such as mental health, financial literacy, school and work-life balance, campus involvement, career planning and networking.
Tasha Talton, Transition Programs and Services director, said the department has only been around for a year and a half.
The department became a central office in April 2021, Talton said. The first effort was done with the First-Generation Brunch and Alumni Mixer, which led to the creation of the First-Gen College Education Series.
In August, the department hosted the second-annual First-Generation Brunch and Alumni Mixer, where 270 students registered to attend, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“Our goal is to help students transition, connect and ensure they have adequate resources and services when they transition into UTA,” Talton said. “It's our job to ensure we're bringing collaborative efforts to help put on events for students to help educate them and support them.”
The department’s First-Generation Initiatives Program aims to provide resources, programs and events for UTA students struggling with the transition into college life, especially for first-generation students, she said.
The meeting had a brief overview on UTA’s Counseling and Psychological Services and what resources they can offer students.
Vickie Goins, CAPS outreach services and mental health promotion assistant director, went over the various mental health and wellness events and programs students can attend on campus, including a CAPS event called “Fresh Check Day,” a podcast with CAPS student ambassadors called PodCAPS and a mental health workshop called “You Can Help A Friend.”
Denisse Ramirez Jasso, Korean language sophomore and first-generation student who transferred from Houston Community College, said she would give the programs mentioned in the meeting a shot.
“If I didn't come here, I wouldn't have known what was available for us,” Ramirez Jasso said.
Patrick Jackson, Transition Programs and Services assistant director, said he attended UTA a decade ago as a first-generation transfer student.
“Looking back, there were a lot of things I didn't know because I never had someone in my family that had [gone] to college that could share those things,” Jackson said. “So I kind of learned on the go. And one of the great things about this series is that it's an opportunity to provide our services to students now so they don't go through four or five years of college not knowing.”
Jackson said that although the program is focused on first-generation college students, it’s free and open for all students.
The next meeting will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in the UC’s Palo Pinto and San Saba conference rooms, where they’ll cover financial literacy.
