The Metroplex can expect cold temperatures and clear skies this week, starting with the first freeze of the year Sunday evening.
Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist, said to expect lows around the upper 20s early in the week and highs of mid-to-low 50s throughout the rest of the week. Lows should stay in the 30s going into the weekend.
A weather system should bring clouds and a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.
Fano recommended wearing a jacket, particularly for those who commute.
“People should take in any kind of sensitive vegetation, anything that’s sensitive to the cold,” Fano said. “Take it in tonight and probably leave it inside for the week.”
