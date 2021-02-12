The first of three finalists for the vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position presented his vision for the office on Microsoft Teams on Friday.
David Bradley, faculty diversity officer for California State University, Fullerton, said the pursuit of excellence is to foster an inclusive environment that supports a diverse community of faculty, staff and students. Under Bradley’s leadership, engagement in administrative, intellectual and community-oriented areas would be key, he said. Once in office, he would listen to the UTA community’s concerns, then work to establish priorities accordingly.
“Leveraging the wisdom, the experience, the expertise and the work that’s already happening in diversity, inclusion and equity will be a key action area for the new office,” he said.
On the administrative level, the office would develop a strategic plan on how to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion, setting goals and being accountable. The office would review, update and revise UTA’s policies and procedures. He plans to look at budget and staffing, including opportunities to expand programs or to see if some might be “sunsetted” to develop more impactful programs and fundraising plans and look for external funding opportunities.
In the intellectual category, the office would organize workshop, training, professional and leadership development opportunities. It would also facilitate internal and external communication through the website, social media and newsletters. Under Bradley’s leadership, the office would have annual or periodic reporting to keep the community informed and hold discussion and listening sessions that cater to marginalized groups.
On the community level, the office would support and work closely with the Student Affairs department. The office would also coordinate with centers on campuses that are already working toward diversity, equity and inclusion.
When asked how he would make sure disability issues will be part of the decision making process, he said he would first speak with people with disabilities to see what their needs and concerns are, then work their concerns into UTA’s policies.
On inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community, he said one way is to be a role model, as he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He said he would work with existing groups on campus such as the LGBTQ+ programs and women and gender studies programs to increase and support their cause.
He defined diversity as the differences in the demographic characteristics. Obvious characteristics include race, gender and ethnicity. More subtle characteristics include languages spoken, socio-economic status and immigration status, he said.
Inclusion means weaving diversity into the fabric of an institution, he said. Everything that institution does should be thinking about diversity and the sense of belonging that folks on campus feel.
Equity is about looking at opportunity for access and success, recognizing the context of unbalanced conditions and focusing on equality of outcome, he said.
Bradley’s last agenda is to listen. Listening is a crucial component to the work the office will do, he said.
“Listening should be focused on a sense of understanding, so that then finally we can add and actually do something,” he said. “So it’s important to identify areas of priority and areas of focus.”
Bradley has held similar positions. In 2018, he served as the vice president for Inclusion, Diversity, + Equity and chief diversity officer at Smith College. And from 2015 to 2018 he served as the chief diversity faculty-administrator at Vassar College.
“This experience combined with my personal perspective as a gay, Mexican-American, first-generation college student from a working-class background make me uniquely qualified to engage in this work at UTA,” Bradley wrote in the letter addressing interim President Teik Lim and the search committee.
Bradley’s full CV can be found here. Information for the next two candidates will be posted here 24 hours before their visit to campus.
The second candidate’s presentation is set at 9 a.m. Monday, and the last candidate’s presentation is set at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.