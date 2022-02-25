Firm Night provides professional networking for students

Accounting junior Fabian Rocha, right, speaks with Enterprise Holdings representative Louella Jernberg during Firm Night on Feb. 25 in the Palo Pinto and San Saba conference rooms at the University Center. Rocha said he's worked restaurant and warehouse jobs, but events like this are his key to get into office jobs. 

The Accounting Department, Beta Alpha Psi and the Accounting Society hosted Firm Night on the University Center's second floor. Students, faculty members and business firm representatives dressed professionally to exchange information and network at the event.   

The annual event had 30 business firms in attendance for accounting and finance majors, said Terra McGhee, event organizer and accounting internship coordinator.

Firm Night provides professional networking for students

Students gather in the Palo Pinto and San Saba conference rooms on Feb. 25 for Firm Night at the University Center. This event allowed students to network with companies and ask representatives questions about their career field. 

Students had the chance to meet with firms and learn about job opportunities, internships and what to expect in accounting careers, McGhee said.  

McGhee said the collaboration between the organizations hosting is a key opportunity for students to network with various firms and develop professional skills and to form lasting friendships. 

Platters of food for attendees and firms decorated the tables, along with company T-shirts, stationary and stacks of business cards. 

UTA alumni Andy Hall attended the event as a certified public accountant with the Metroplex accounting firm Weaver. Hall said the event was a good opportunity to meet prospective employees. 

Firm Night provides professional networking for students

Eric Guerrero, accounting and finance senior, left, speaks with Clifton Larson Allen representative Briana Owens during Firm Night on Feb. 25 in the Palo Pinto and San Saba conference rooms at the University Center. Guerrero said he came to this event to look for more opportunities for him to grow. 

“For me, it's about making a personal connection,” he said. “We're not after [a] perfect 4.0 GPA or [an] incredible resume. What we want, what we're looking for, is someone that is excited to come find the right fit for them, whether that's our firm or someone else.” 

Firm Night had a career fair and speed-networking event for students to mingle with firms.

The upper floor of the UC housed the career fair in the Red River and Concho rooms, while the speed-networking event was across the hall in the Palo Pinto and San Saba rooms.  

Speed networking shares similarities with speed dating, said Stephanie Ramirez, graduate student and Beta Alpha Psi member. 

Each student gets a set amount of time to spend time with firm representatives before moving on to meeting the next, Ramirez said. She believes this approach helps the event feel less nerve-racking for undergraduate students. 

Firm Night provides professional networking for students

Students sit with firm recruiters and accountants during a speed dating event for Firm Night on Feb. 25 in the Palo Pinto and San Saba conference rooms at the University Center. This part of the event let students ask the representatives questions and get an idea of what working at a firm is like. 

Accounting junior Aciel Kim participated in speed networking and spoke to 16 firms. Students asked questions, introduced themselves and got an idea of what working within the recruiters’ firms would entail, she said. 

Accounting sophomore Crystal Gallegos attended Firm Night for the first time. She found the event informative and welcoming. 

“Most people, of the students that are here, [are] juniors and seniors,” Gallegos said. “So I wanted to come as a sophomore to know what to expect and start somewhere.”

@ChahalMallika

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu 

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments