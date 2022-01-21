Fire breaks out in 848 Mitchell apartment’s parking garage, damages residents’ vehicles

A fire erupted near the 800 block of West Mitchell Street on Friday at 4:20 a.m., forcing 848 Mitchell apartment residents to evacuate, Jasiel Zapata, public information officer for the Arlington Fire Department, said in an email.
On arrival, the department’s first unit located a fire on an upper floor of a parking garage, and it was extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews continue to work at the scene.
One adult man was treated for burn injuries and transported to a medical facility.
848 Mitchell apartment officials did not respond to comment in time for publication.
Arlington resident Jasie Larue lives on the fourth floor of the apartments. She didn’t know where the fire was when she evacuated, so she started going toward the garage.
Larue was alone in her apartment, and she had to grab her and her roommates’ two cats.
“I just thought ‘smoke,’ you know, we should leave. I met this girl in the hallway and we both opened the door, and smoke came out of those doors,” Laure said. “I was like ‘Oh wow, great, so the fire’s in the garage.’ So we had to turn back and find a pair of stairs.”
She was in one of the apartment’s stairwells for 20 minutes trying to evacuate.
Graduate student Sri Ganesh Manne, who lives on the third floor, said he was away from the apartment when his roommate called and let him know the fire alarm was going off.
Manne said he is an international student who recently came to the U.S. and was concerned about the fire destroying important documents like his passport stored in his apartment.
Graduate student Sai Surya Gorrepati lives on the third floor of the apartment and said he initially thought it was a drill. He also got a look at the damaged cars.
Gorrepati saw three vehicles were damaged, and one had partially damaged windows.
Larue’s car was one of the vehicles caught in the fire.
It was damaged but not as severely as the other vehicles which had been burnt to a crisp, she said.
“I'm not really upset,” Larue said. “I'm more like ‘This happened.’ I have to acclimate.”
