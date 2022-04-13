Finding your housing fit for the school year

Heading off to college can be nerve-racking for some students, and finding a place to live, whether in a dorm or apartment, often brings more confusion than composure.
The two options offer similar living styles but provide different experiences, said Jennifer Saperstein, Apartment and Resident Life assistant director. Apartments allow residents to have more independence and control over their meals, while dorms integrate students into campus life.
Student apartments have kitchens, living areas, individual rooms, and some also have separate bathrooms for each roommate, Saperstein said.
Education sophomore Madison Cox, who lives in an 848 Mitchell apartment with her friends, said she enjoys the freedom.
Having a kitchen is more convenient than walking to the dining hall, Cox said. Her apartment is near UTA but is a nice getaway from school since it’s not on campus.
Having a separate room and bathroom for each roommate makes cleaning easier, and they split the price of groceries among the group, she said.
The bills for the apartment include utility costs like electricity, and each roommate pays for their room and bathroom, she said.
Cox said living in an apartment is a great experience and a stepping stone to living alone.
Saperstein said students who are more independent and established on campus are better suited to live in an apartment.
More graduate students and families live in apartments than new students, she said.
Apartments require students to be more self-sustaining and have fewer opportunities to build connections within the campus community, Saperstein said.
“There’s still spaces to meet people, but I think the residence halls are going to be a space that allows you to naturally bump into people a little bit more than you would in an apartment complex,” she said.
Dorms offer more chances to meet people in places like common areas and study rooms, Saperstein said.
Social work freshman Abigail Rockwood, who lives in Vandergriff Hall, listed having a meal plan rather than cooking as one of many beneficial aspects of living in a dorm.
“You just have to take care of yourself and basic responsibilities,” Rockwood said.
Saperstein said those new to campus who haven’t found their niche are better suited for dorms.
Rockwood lives with one roommate. Living in a single room with another person can be awkward, and the hallways get loud sometimes, she said.
Both living scenarios include resident assistants and similar policies for students to follow, Saperstein said.
She said answering one question can help students decide between living in a dorm or an apartment: “What kind of experience are you looking for?”
