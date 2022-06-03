The final candidates for the vice president for research and innovation search will each host an open forum from June 8 to 10, according to a universitywide email Friday.
Each candidate will have a day each to discuss their vision for UTA’s burgeoning research enterprise. All students, faculty and staff are invited to join the forums from the provided Microsoft Teams links for each candidate’s time slot.
Candidates will first give a presentation followed by a Q&A session with the attendees. Each forum will last an hour. Feedback surveys for each candidate will be posted to the search webpage the morning of each forum and remain available one day afterward.
The vice president for research and innovation promotes partnerships and collaborations that support the university’s research goals, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. They will engage with community and business leaders, government officials, federal agencies, donors and other key stakeholders to form potential partnerships.
Graduate School dean James Grover has held the interim vice president for research and innovation position since Duane Dimos’ retirement in October 2019.
The search for the position started in April and is a part of multiple national executive searches announced by President Jennifer Cowley prior to her official tenure at UTA on April 28. Thirteen members were in the search committee for the position.
Each candidate’s curriculum vitae will be available on the search’s webpage at least 24 hours before their forum and remain available until 5 p.m. on the day it’s held, according to the email.
The first, second and third candidates will hold their forums at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.
