Final Tea with Teik event discusses stipends, diversity initiatives and Ukraine

Students gathered in the Palo Duro Lounge on Friday for pizza and boba as part of interim President Teik Lim’s final Tea with Teik event before he departs UTA and heads to New Jersey for a new position.
Lim answered students’ questions on graduate student stipends, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and the university’s support for displaced Ukrainian students.
On Jan. 5, Lim announced he would join the New Jersey Institute of Technology as its new president, effective July 1. The UT System Board of Regents then named Jennifer Cowley UTA’s new permanent president nearly a month later.
“After this, you’ll have a new kid on the block to deal with,” Lim said during the event.
Nicholas Byrnes, graduate student and Physics Graduate Student Association president, asked about funding for graduate student stipends.
For some time, graduate students have voiced concerns over low income. UTA faculty has made efforts, including creating a petition and drafting a proposal, since UTA achieved Texas Tier One status in August.
The status allows the National Research University Fund to annually grant the university $6.2 million, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Lim said the issue of increased funding for graduate students is complicated and requires additional planning if the university is to find a long-term solution.
The Strategic Fund, which is a pool of money from Texas Tier One funding and the existing strategic budget, is on hold until the new president arrives, he said.
On July 9, 2020, Lim announced eight commitments to promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UTA, including finding a vice president for DEI, which was accomplished by hiring Bryan Samuel; the creation of a DEI committee; enhanced recruitment, retention and promotion of underrepresented faculty and staff; scholarship opportunities to address student diversity and professional diversity and inclusion training for employees.
Amira Elliby, English sophomore and Progressive Student Union member, asked Lim if there were any updates or progress on these initiatives.
Lim reassured that Samuel and the DEI committee are hard at work, despite the lack of updates.
He said he is in discussions over the timing of updates but he expects more to come after Cowley begins her tenure.
Another attendee asked about UTA’s plans to aid students who have been displaced by Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.
Russia’s onslaught began on Feb. 24 and, since then, one million citizens have fled Ukraine in fear of the conflict, according to a March 3 statement from Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
Lim said the university is a member of the Texas International Education Consortium, an organization dedicated to advancing international partnerships, and that there is a possibility of assisting Ukrainians.
