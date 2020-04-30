The last of three scheduled candidate forums for the spring semester was streamed over Microsoft Teams on Wednesday as a part of the ongoing search for a new Student Publications director.
The position oversees the Student Publications office, which houses The Shorthorn.
The position was left vacant after former director Beth Francesco took a position as an operations director for the National Press Club Journalism Institute in Washington, D.C.
Candidate Will Parchman gave a presentation titled “A World Class Legacy,” where he shared his vision for Student Publications as a potential director. He currently serves as the research and development manager at Forrest Performance Group.
During his time in college, Parchman reported and served as an editor for the sports department at The Baylor Lariat for over two years. He said he has a passion for student media and its role in the communities it serves.
Parchman listed trust, accountability, dialogue, excellence and drive as the core principles and values of his leadership style.
Using these values, Parchman said The Shorthorn can cultivate an advisership culture for itself and its audience.
“We want people to view us as something they can’t live without,” he said.
Parchman said his vision starts with the staff of The Shorthorn.
Pulling from the legacy of The Shorthorn and celebrating present successes, Parchman said The Shorthorn has a foundation that can be built upon for future innovation.
“Excellence is simply measuring yourself against yourself,” Parchman said. “How can I be better than yesterday? How can I improve?”
@peytonnorth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.