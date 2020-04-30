Second Student Publications director candidate speaks in virtual forum

The Shorthorn newsroom.

 Duy Vu/The Shorthorn file photo

The last of three scheduled candidate forums for the spring semester was streamed over Microsoft Teams on Wednesday as a part of the ongoing search for a new Student Publications director.

The position oversees the Student Publications office, which houses The Shorthorn.

The position was left vacant after former director Beth Francesco took a position as an operations director for the National Press Club Journalism Institute in Washington, D.C.

Candidate Will Parchman gave a presentation titled “A World Class Legacy,” where he shared his vision for Student Publications as a potential director. He currently serves as the research and development manager at Forrest Performance Group.

During his time in college, Parchman reported and served as an editor for the sports department at The Baylor Lariat for over two years. He said he has a passion for student media and its role in the communities it serves.

Parchman listed trust, accountability, dialogue, excellence and drive as the core principles and values of his leadership style.

Using these values, Parchman said The Shorthorn can cultivate an advisership culture for itself and its audience.

“We want people to view us as something they can’t live without,” he said.

Parchman said his vision starts with the staff of The Shorthorn.

Pulling from the legacy of The Shorthorn and celebrating present successes, Parchman said The Shorthorn has a foundation that can be built upon for future innovation.

“Excellence is simply measuring yourself against yourself,” Parchman said. “How can I be better than yesterday? How can I improve?”

@peytonnorth

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

