Final candidate for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion VP position shares his goals for the office

The third finalist for vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion presented his vision for the office Friday on Microsoft Teams.
Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Kansas State University, said his vision for UTA is to be recognized as a multicultural university where inclusive excellence is a core component for all university goals.
Diversity, equity and inclusion all have to be intentional and incentivized, Samuel said. That involves finding ways to engage and motivate all departments through things like monitoring and accreditation.
He said diversity is about valuing differences, equity is about removing barriers, and inclusion is when everyone has a sense of belonging.
Some of the best practices for diversity, equity and inclusion are through professional development, he said. That could be having faculty and staff attend national programs or conferences or bringing speakers to UTA.
For students, he said he would first want to understand what their needs are and what’s important to them and help them be successful.
When asked about how student life would look like for students with disabilities, he said he would make sure all faculty, staff and students with disabilities would be part of the conversation in his office and make sure their voices are heard. That would help make sure the university is offering everything they may need for success, he said.
When asked how UTA can increase diverse student enrollment, he said it could be done through engaging more with the public and connecting students with more scholarship opportunities.
He said he is a good fit for this position because of his experience, his triumphs and failures as a student, using the time he applied five times for his doctoral program as an example and how that helped him learn the importance of equity and valuing diversity.
Savvy, trustworthy and resilient are some of the words he used to describe his leadership.
The three candidates’ full resumes can be found here. Information on the new position can be found on the same webpage.
A timeline for the decision on who will be selected as vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has not yet been announced by the university.
@Chongyang206
