Film panel discussion emphasizes representation, sisterhood, women as leaders

Sisterhood, women as leaders, intergenerational trauma, colonialism and Black representation in film — all of these topics were touched on by a women-led panel discussion of the 2022 film The Woman King.
“We always want to have a voice in what's going on in society around us, even if that's popular culture,” said Jandel Crutchfield, School of Social Work assistant professor and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director.
The panel Oct. 6 followed a screening of The Woman King at the LOOK Dine-In Cinema. Sponsored by the School of Social Work, panelists included Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs; Crutchfield; Bethany Wood, social work assistant professor; Kiva Harper, social work associate professor; Ericka Roland, College of Education assistant professor and Lynda Carmouche, Tarrant County psychotherapist and author.
The film’s all-Black women leading cast was a focal point of the conversation. Carmouche said at the panel that the movie brought forth something today’s culture deals with daily: diversity.
“Oftentimes, people don't bet on, let's just be real about it, a 100%, African American cast who are showing up with a lot of melanin in their skin and with natural hair dues,” she said. “I definitely think 100% is significant, but I think we could do it over and over and over again.”
Set in 1823, The Woman King follows an army of women soldiers in the African state of Dahomey. In the film, the army fights to defend their people against European colonization and economic dependence on slave trading.
Social work sophomore Bri’ana Spencer said she liked the film’s fight scenes and how the women didn’t let men overpower them.
The cast's representation has created a lot of buzzes, Crutchfield said after the panel. She said the topics of the film show audiences what it means to recover and to chart a new path forward.
In the movie, Viola Davis plays an independent warrior general in the women’s army who leads her own way. Crutchfield said at the panel that the actress has called the movie the most important work of her career, her “magnum opus” as a Black woman in the acting industry.
In her new position, Brown said she’s not blind to the power of the moment in her role. She said she feels blessed to be in her position.
“I need to lead in my authentic way,” she said.
Social work is a profession that focuses on how history affects the world today, Crutchfield said. The Woman King focuses on the legacies of colonialism, which compliments the school’s research on how that impacts people today in race and equity.
“It’s just a great movie too,” she said.
