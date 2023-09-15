Festivals, trivia and concerts in this week’s To-Do list

If residents are looking for something to do this week, the Metroplex has activities for everyone from festivals to concerts.
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration
To kick off the holiday, Strauss Square on Flora Street in Dallas is throwing its second annual Latinidad Festival from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 23. The event is free and open to all ages but requires an RSVP through the AT&T Performing Arts Center website.
The event will feature a vendor market curated by Hecho con Amor, which supports local Latinx-owned businesses by bringing them out to events. The festival will also feature live music performances, organizational outreach, authentic Latin cuisine, kids crafts and art exhibits, according to its website.
Festivals
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark on Epic Place in Grand Prairie is hosting FlowaPalooza, a two-day festival encouraging family-friendly fun on the Grand Lawn in Epic Central. The event will take place from noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 23 and noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 24. Admission is free.
There will be live music, entertainment, food trucks and market vendors. There will also be several physical activities for guests to enjoy including zorb ball racing, rock climbing and laser tag.
The Plano Balloon Festival has returned for its 42nd year and will take place Sept. 21 through Sept. 24. Adult tickets are $10 and children three to 12 years old and seniors 65 and up are $5.
The event will feature colorful hot air balloons across the sky, tethered balloon displays, early morning balloon launches and after dark balloon glows. It will also have musical performances, food and activities for kids.
Trivia
Every Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Flying Saucer Draught Emporium on East Third Street in Fort Worth welcomes teams to compete in their trivia night with no cover charge at the door.
Concerts
The Levitt Pavilion will be hosting free concerts throughout the week, two of which take place Sept. 21.
To start the night, Texas native Billie Jo will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Jo has won several singing competitions and is on her way of establishing herself as one of Country’s upcoming artists, according to Levitt Pavilion’s website.
Nashville, Tennessee musician Jessee Lee will follow Jo’s performance at 8 p.m. Her father, David Lee, is a Grammy nominated singer-songwriter.
