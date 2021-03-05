This is a crime wrapup for Feb. 27 to March 4.
Possession of marijuana
An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Feb. 27, on the 100 block of East Border Street and found the driver, a female student, in possession of marijuana.
She was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, possession of marijuana weighing less than 2 ounces is considered a class B misdemeanor. Violators may face a fine up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
There were no other crimes reported in the UTA crime log.
