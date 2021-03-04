Female faculty, students in UTA’s College of Engineering make major contributions to their fields

Female faculty members and undergraduate students in the College of Engineering are making advancements in their respective fields and leaving lasting impacts despite the hurdles they encounter.
These professors are working toward research that could improve cancer detection methods, drug delivery systems, COVID-19 prevention and sustainable energy.
Kytai Nguyen, bioengineering professor and nanotechnology track adviser, said the impact of women in engineering exceeds the number of women in the field.
“We contribute a lot, even though the number of women faculty in engineering is less [than men],” she said.
According to the Society of Women Engineers, only 13% of engineers in the workforce are women.
Nguyen said she and fellow researchers are currently working on developing nanoparticles that serve as drug carriers to treat various life-threatening diseases.
“We work on developing different types of nanoparticles as drug carriers,” she said. “We make a drug delivery system nanocomposite to treat different diseases [such] as cardiovascular disease, lung disorder and cancer.”
Nguyen hopes that her research can minimize the impact that certain cancer treatments have on patients.
“You will kill the disease cell or treat the disease cell,” she said. “You are protecting the healthy cell from the severe side effects of the drug.”
More recently, Nguyen has applied her expertise with nanoparticles to combat COVID-19.
She said she has been developing a nanoparticle solution that would replace bleach, soap, hand sanitizer and other potent disinfectants in fighting the spread of the virus.
Bioengineering professor Hanli Liu has received numerous industry awards for her contributions to the field of optical engineering.
Liu’s research uses light to detect brain functions and brain activity.
She said she previously used her understanding of medical imaging devices to help detect prostate cancer cells.
“What we have developed in terms of the tool is that we can have the integrated optical fiber along with the biopsy needle that can really tell them in a low-cost and more precise way to say that those cells are cancer and those cells are not cancer,” Liu said.
With her current research, she looks to study how the brain reacts to light stimuli.
Liu hopes the research could eventually be used to improve detection methods for Alzheimer’s and help slow its progression.
She said she hopes to test this hypothesis with an appropriate test group.
Along with the research and teaching, Liu said she tries to encourage female engineering students.
Liu noted that she often finds that female engineering students struggle with self-confidence.
“Believe in yourself,” she said. “Never feel shy to ask [questions].”
Aerospace engineering sophomore Wanjiru Randolph said the lack of female professors and students in the classroom can be discouraging and make one feel out of place.
“[One] of the things that I’ve definitely faced is imposter syndrome,” she said.
She said that having a strong support system is crucial.
“It’s important to find support on campus,” she said. “Joining clubs and finding people in your classes that you can relate to, that's definitely really helped me.”
Civil engineering professor Melanie Sattler said when she was an undergraduate, joining the Society of Women Engineers reduced her sense of isolation.
The Society of Women Engineers is a nonprofit organization that aims to be “the premier resource for females in engineering and technology seeking growth and advancement at all stages of their careers,” according to the organization’s website.
“It was helpful at the time because in many classes the females were in the minority,” Sattler said. “I remember I had one class where I was the only female in the entire class, and just having a support network was helpful.”
Mechanical engineering senior Carolina Favela said that she also found her support network through the Society of Women Engineers.
“The Society of Women Engineers helped me realize that I wasn't alone,” she said. “I could develop my career and that I could keep going. They helped me push forward so that I wouldn't give up.”
Favela said that female engineers sometimes face the obstacle of having to measure up with their male counterparts.
“We have to constantly prove to male engineers that we are actually at the same level as them,” she said. “It's just a struggle of constantly showing that… we are able to perform equally.”
Favela said that women can bring a different perspective and new ideas when it comes to engineering.
She gave the example of how NASA required the input of female engineers when designing their new spacesuits to accommodate female astronauts.
Favela is currently working on autonomous drones alongside Animesh Chakravarthy, mechanical and aerospace engineering professor, she said.
The drones map areas before and after disasters occur, assessing the damages caused in the aftermath.
Favela said everyone has something to offer engineering.
“The epitome of engineering is about teamwork,” she said.
Sattler said that when she was hired at UTA, she was only the second full-time female faculty member in the department of civil engineering.
She mentioned that there has since been a significant increase in the number of female faculty members in the department.
Sattler’s current research is dealing with how to produce biological gas — a renewable resource — through the decomposition of biological waste.
“Renewable energy is a big focus these days,” Sattler said. “There is this big concern about climate change, and if we use renewable sources of energy, then we are not having to burn fossil fuels that use carbon dioxide to add to climate change.”
Sattler said having people of different backgrounds is beneficial to engineering because it allows for a wider spectrum of ideas. There is a substantial amount of research showing that diverse teams perform better.
“Having a diverse civil engineering workforce is really important,” she said.
