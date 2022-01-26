As the Omicron variant causes a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and triggers a demand for testing, Arlington residents and other Texans can take a test at a temporary drive-thru site opened Jan. 19.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the state of Texas, Tarrant County and the city of Arlington partnered to open the site, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The site, located at 1205 Pennant Drive in the Texas Rangers’ Sienna Lot M, operates seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Feb. 8.
Arlington determined there was a need to bring a testing facility to the community because of the spike in COVID-19 cases, emergency management administrator Irish Hancock said.
Testing is free for all ages, and no insurance is required. Individuals who want a test must register either before arriving or on-site. Once registered, people can present the provided QR code at the location to check in.
Tarrant County has conducted over 114,000 tests over the last seven days, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The county has reported over 424,000 COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
Last year, the Rangers supported a FEMA vaccination site at Globe Life Field, now renamed Choctaw Stadium, said Rob Matwick, executive vice president of business operations for the Texas Rangers. When they became aware of a need for a testing location, they were willing to help.
Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen said in a press release the Omicron variant has increased a demand for testing more than any other COVID-19 variant thus far.
“We know testing is a critical tool in developing plans to mitigate the spread, and the community is understandably concerned about appointment availability and wait times,” Allen said. “We have been working diligently to increase capacity throughout the county, and I want to thank everyone who has helped stand up this new FEMA surge testing site near Choctaw Stadium so quickly.”
The site gives residents another option for free COVID-19 testing, and it’s an additional resource the community can use, Hancock said. People will get their results within 24 to 36 hours after taking their test.
The site plans to conduct 1,500 tests per day over the next 21 days, he said.
While people needed vaccines last year, testing has become essential this year, Matwick said. Last year’s vaccination site was successful in getting over 67,000 people vaccinated.
The site will be open for three weeks, but services can be prolonged if there’s a demand from the community, he said.
The parking lot is large enough to queue up more cars for testing and has a good location near Interstate 30, Matwick said.
“For us [Texas Rangers], it’s just another extension of community outreach in being a good neighbor to the citizens here, not only in Arlington, but across North Texas,” he said.
Hancock recommends people register before arriving to the testing site. While pre-registration is not required, it helps streamline the process. Attendees would have to be pulled aside and register in their car otherwise.
“The difference between success or failure in making this place efficient is registering in advance,” he said.
