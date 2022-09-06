FDA approves updated COVID-19 booster shot targeting new Omicron BA.5 variant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the new Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be used as booster shots for the Omicron BA-5 variant.
Individuals 12 and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and individuals 18 and older can receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, if it has been at least two months after their initial monovalent COVID-19 vaccine or another booster, according to an FDA press release.
Since the dose uses the same mRNA technology as the original Pfizer, and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines only changed to match the new variant, it should be available in the many of the same vaccination locations, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allocated about 900,000 doses of the boosters to Texas.
Nursing sophomore Lily Smith said she plans on waiting and doing more research on the vaccine before she decides to take it.
FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf said in an FDA press release that COVID-19 vaccines continue to save lives and reduce the effects of the disease.
“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” he said.
Finance freshman Alex Tellez said he thinks it’s always good to get vaccinated, and he has his second booster shot scheduled.
“I’m someone who’s always got their vaccines,” he said. “It’s just like at school — you get your meningitis or you’ll get your flu shot.”
