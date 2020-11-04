Fate of Arlington sales tax increase remains uncertain

Arlington voters were poised to approve the City of Arlington Proposition A in the sales and use tax special election on Election Day, according to preliminary results.
All 331 Tarrant County voting centers reported their voting numbers, with 70,973 for and 57,645 against. This number does not include the mail-in ballots which still need to be counted
The proposition is for a 0.25% sales tax increase to the current 8% tax rate. Texas allows up to 2% local sales and uses tax above the state rate of 6.25%. Arlington currently has 0.25% of local sales tax capacity available.
Extra funds from the increase are expected to go to expanding and attracting more small businesses to the city.
City Council member Barbara Odom-Wesley was in support of the proposition, passing out informational literature the night before Election Day, the same day U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar visited Arlington.
“In a time where we’re facing a $20 million shortfall because of [COVID-19], this will come in very helpful,” Odom-Wesley said.
Arlington was the only one out of the ten largest surrounding area cities to not have an 8.25% sales tax.
Since shoppers don’t visit Arlington because of the lower tax rate, the city was leaving money on the table, she said.
The increase would put the city on equal footing with surrounding cities such as Frisco and Plano.
Odom-Wesley said before that the lower tax rate was probably seen as a selling point to shoppers outside the city. However, the 8% rate was not something everyone, including merchants, were aware of.
Some merchants may charge 8.25% because they think that’s how the sales tax rate was set, she said. Once the money was reallocated from the state back to the city, Arlington missed out on the extra 0.25% those merchants charged.
Before election results were released, there were concerns regarding what the increase would mean for the city, including historic homes in Arlington.
Chapter 505 grants the creation of a Type B corporation which, working with an economic development program, can carry out industrial development projects, according to section 505.102 of the Local Government Code.
A Type B corporation can also exercise the power of eminent domain with approval of the municipality’s governing body, according to section 505.105.
Arlington resident Andy Prior said he wasn’t surprised by the results. The opposition party was never going to be able to raise as much money as the campaign for the proposition.
Prior had been a strong opponent of the proposition since it was first proposed for the May ballot earlier this year.
At the time Prior, who is a financial adviser, said he spoke up at a City Council meeting in February, advising against a sales tax increase, instead suggesting the money should be used as the city’s safety net.
With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, he didn’t think it was the time to raise taxes.
Although the extra funds will go to growing small businesses, he doesn’t think it will significantly help with employment.
With the sales tax increase, the average family would pay a total of $25-$35 more per year, City Council member Ignacio Nuñez said.
COVID-19’s impact on families, including people losing their jobs, means any tax increase is usually frowned upon by the average citizen, he said. However, the extra funds would allow Arlington to expand small businesses, which would increase employment.
Nuñez said he and the other City Council members are realists and knew COVID-19 could change whether the proposition was approved.
“If [COVID-19] had not happened, if our economy had continued to do well across the country as it had, I think that the odds of the proposition passing would have been pretty doggone good,” he said.
Once officially voter approved, the new tax rate will go into effect around the spring of 2021, he said. The funds will not be used until 2022.
