Farewell, Teik Lim: Community reflects on interim president's time as as new leader steps in

As the semester draws to a close, so does interim President Teik Lim’s time at UTA, while incoming President Jennifer Cowley prepares to step into the role.
Cowley, named president in February, will start her new role April 28, over two years since UTA last had a permanent president. She becomes the first female and the 10th person to run the university.
In January, Lim was announced as the New Jersey Institute of Technology’s president. He’s slated to begin his new role July 1.
Lim’s tenure
Lim, formerly provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, became administrator-in-charge in May 2020 after former President Vistasp Karbhari stepped down in March 2020.
“Serving first as UTA provost and then as interim president have been the most rewarding highlights of my professional career,” Lim said in a statement to The Shorthorn. “I believe we, as the Maverick community, collectively have positively positioned UTA.”
He tenure started amid the COVID-19 pandemic and helped UTA return to mostly in-person instruction in fall 2021. He guided the university through the winter storm and social justice movement.
Lim promoted diversity efforts on campus, including the reconstitution of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and Bryan Samuel’s appointment as inaugural vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UTA in 2021.
Under his leadership, the university achieved the Texas Tier One status in August 2021, a journey that spanned more than a decade. The designation qualifies the university to receive funding from the state’s National Research University Fund, which aims to help state institutions achieve prominence among national research universities.
In his statement, Lim cited the status as a top achievement for UTA. Other accomplishments include record-setting graduation numbers and the launch of a Diversity, Equality and Inclusion plan.
Blaze Forward, which was announced in March and will begin in the fall, was introduced in Lim’s last few months at UTA, according
to previous Shorthorn reporting. The program aims to fully cover tuition and mandatory fees for full-time undergraduate students who are Texas residents and have a family income of $85,000 or less.
Yvonne Dominguez, Fraternity and Sorority Life coordinator, said she saw Lim attend many activities, including Fraternity and Sorority Life’s end-of-semester event.
“I felt like he was very welcoming and very interactive with our students, which I think is a very important key thing to have in any university,” Dominguez said.
Whenever the city has needed something, Lim would be the first to step up to help, Mayor Jim Ross said.
It’s important that the city and UTA maintain a good relationship since the university is the largest employer in Arlington and provides education for students in the Metroplex, Ross said.
The UT System Board of Regents awarded Lim a System commendation for his contributions to UTA at its open meeting Feb. 24.
Lim was a finalist in the University of Memphis’ presidential search but withdrew in the fall. During an executive committee meeting for the Memphis search, he was praised for his guidance through the pandemic and the winter storm as well as his awareness of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Lim will start his new position at the New Jersey Institute of Technology in July after Cowley transitions into her new role as UTA’s president.
“[He’s] very engaged, very energetic, obviously very concerned for the students at UTA, and he’s going to be missed terribly here,” Ross said.
Passing the torch
As Cowley’s official start date drew closer, she’s made appearances around campus.
Cowley had her first official welcome April 13, where she addressed campus officials, leaders, lawmakers and UT System representatives, according to a UTA press release. In addition to being UTA’s new permanent president, she will teach as a public affairs and planning professor.
“The grit and tenacity of our students are truly inspiring and give me every confidence that the future is in good hands,” Lim said in the statement. “I am excited that Dr. Jennifer Cowley was selected to be UTA’s 10th president and know that with her leadership UTA will attain even greater heights.”
Cowley was previously provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of North Texas, according to the UTA press release. She also worked at Ohio State University, serving for 16 years in various roles, including professor and vice provost for capital planning and regional campuses.
Cowley is an Arlington native and, in a previous Shorthorn article, said she grew up around UTA and is excited to be part of the Arlington community again. She hoped to be introduced to it before her start date.
Ross said he’s had a number of conversations with Cowley, and she’s just as energized and excited about the role as Lim.
“She comes from Arlington, and I love the fact that she’s come back here now to take over the helm at UTA,” he said.
In advance of her arrival, Cowley announced the launch of various national searches for executive positions, starting in February for UTA’s next provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs.
She also announced the launch of a national search for the vice president for research and innovation, Athletics director and senior vice president for business and finance.
Cowley has only announced four executive searches, and the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs search ended April 4.
“I am proud to be your president, and I look forward to all we will be able to accomplish together,” Cowley said at her welcoming event.
@WolfIsaly @MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.