The Texas Department of Transportation announced the temporary closure of the far-right lane of Northbound Highway 360 on Monday.
The closure affects the highway from Lamar Boulevard to Brown Boulevard, and it will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Thursday.
Val Lopez, Texas Department of Transportation public information officer, said the closure is part of the Interstate 30/SH 360 Interchange Project.
Lopez said motorists should keep in mind that most fatalities in work zones are caused by inattention and speeding.
“Obey the speed limit, be aware of the signage that you go through there,” he said. “Put your cell phone down and keep your head up.”
Lopez said individuals traveling through the Metroplex may want to take I-20 to avoid traffic.
@ColeKembel
