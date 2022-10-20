Fall weather returns after warm weekend
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

Arlington can expect warmer weather to stick around through the weekend and begin to change Monday and Tuesday.

There’s a chance for rain Monday and a weak cold front Tuesday, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist.

The rest of the week will have highs near the 70s and lows in the 40s, he said.

Fano said it’ll be back to fall weather behind the cold front.

