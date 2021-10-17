Fall weather in the Metroplex this week, with a chance of rain Wednesday night

The Metroplex is expected to have some fall-like weather this week.
Ted Ryan, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the week will be generally sunny with Monday being in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.
This week is the time to do any outdoor activities, Ryan said.
But, there’s a low chance of rain in the middle of the week, he said. The Metroplex is expected to see light showers Wednesday night.
Weekly Outlook
Monday: Sunny with a high near 76 during the day. Partly cloudy with a low around 56 in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 79 during the day. Mostly clear with a low around 62 in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny during the day with a high near 83. Mostly clear with a low around 60 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 80 during the day. Mostly clear with a low around 56 in the evening.
Friday: Sunny during the day with a high near 81. Mostly clear with a low around 59 in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 82 during the day.
