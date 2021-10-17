Fall weather in the Metroplex this week, with a chance of rain Wednesday night
File Illustration / Cristina Del Coro Trio

The Metroplex is expected to have some fall-like weather this week.

Ted Ryan, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the week will be generally sunny with Monday being in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

This week is the time to do any outdoor activities, Ryan said.

But, there’s a low chance of rain in the middle of the week, he said. The Metroplex is expected to see light showers Wednesday night.

@MandyHuynh12

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

