Faculty Senate talks with university president and provost, elects new parliamentarian

The Faculty Senate held its first meeting of the semester Wednesday at Trinity Hall, where they talked with UTA President Jennifer Cowley and Provost Tamara Brown, consolidated on committee elections, reviewed the chair report and elected a new parliamentarian.
Cowley and Brown answered questions from senators after brief remarks from Cowley. She touched on how there have been meetings over the summer with senate leadership to discuss “participatory leadership” and her strategic plan for the university asked of her by the Board of Regents. The strategic plan is set to be presented May 2023.
Cowley said they have been busy hiring leadership positions, such as the vice president for Development and Alumni Relations, for which the search is still ongoing. The leadership team is made up of 40% women and one-third people of color.
In her chair report, Faculty Senate chair Jacqueline Fay went over the accomplishments of the senate in the past three months, including how the Faculty Senate participated in every leadership search initiated by Cowley, providing feedback on the various candidates.
Brown has been in her new role for a month and told the Faculty Senate she’s getting excited and energized. She said her goal is to appreciate, recognize and support what work is being done while helping achieve even more excellence within constraints.
Fay discussed upcoming elections for various committees, including the Presidential Advisory Committee, the Committee on Equity and Ethics and the Committee on Tenure and Academic Freedom.
The Faculty Senate will also elect department representatives to various ad hoc committees, including the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the Research Committee and the Non-Tenure Track Faculty Issues Committee.
The Faculty Senate voted unanimously to elect Venkat Devarajan from the Department of Electrical Engineering as their new parliamentarian. He will serve on both the Executive and Presidential Advisory committees.
The Presidential Advisory Committee will meet Sept. 19 at the University Administration Building in room 327 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Faculty Senate’s second meeting will be Sept. 28 at Trinity Hall in room 104 from 2:30 to 5 p.m.
