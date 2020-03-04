Charles T. McDowell Center for Critical Languages and Area Studies names new director

The Faculty Senate made and carried a motion to indefinitely freeze searches for department deans and higher positions until a permanent university president is hired, during a special session Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, President Vistasp Karbhari announced his resignation effective Aug. 31, according to a previous Shorthorn article.

Two other motions were made. One motion was to send a confidential document to the UT System, Karbhari and Provost Teik Lim. A second was made to send the document to all faculty after the UT System, Karbhari and Lim have received it.

The confidential document concerns leadership issues observed over the last few years, Senate chairperson Bill Carroll said.

He said the document is not in response to Karbhari’s resignation.

Carroll said they hope the document will have an impact on future presidential searches.

