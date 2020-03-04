The Faculty Senate made and carried a motion to indefinitely freeze searches for department deans and higher positions until a permanent university president is hired, during a special session Wednesday.
Earlier Wednesday, President Vistasp Karbhari announced his resignation effective Aug. 31, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
Two other motions were made. One motion was to send a confidential document to the UT System, Karbhari and Provost Teik Lim. A second was made to send the document to all faculty after the UT System, Karbhari and Lim have received it.
The confidential document concerns leadership issues observed over the last few years, Senate chairperson Bill Carroll said.
He said the document is not in response to Karbhari’s resignation.
Carroll said they hope the document will have an impact on future presidential searches.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It's about time they started evaluating themselves.
I've got to say, I'm really impressed with you guys these last few days, from the breaking of the UCF candidacy story to keeping us up to date on how Karb's announcement has created ripple effects within our campus - way to go Shorthorn! Keep up the good work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.