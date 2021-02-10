Faculty Senate drafts letter urging UT System chancellor to ramp up presidential search

The UTA Faculty Senate convened a special session where they approved a proposed letter to the UT System chancellor urging the continuation of the presidential search process as soon as possible.
The special session was held Feb. 10 and focused on the finalization of a written letter to UT System Chancellor James Milliken asking him to complete the process.
“We need to get on with our lives, so to speak, at UTA and investing in the future, and that’s why we need a national search so we can get a president in place,” Christopher Morris, Faculty Senate committee chairperson, said.
In previous correspondence with Milliken, the chancellor noted that the hold was intended to ensure the search process would attract only the best for UTA’s presidency, Faculty Senate chairperson Bill Carroll said.
Morris said that while the situation is urgent, there is also a need to ensure the chancellor doesn’t misinterpret the letter.
Morris then moved to accept the letter with the knowledge that the input from the Faculty Senate would be used to make necessary edits.
The vote was meant to approve the general message of the letter while leaving room to make further adjustments.
It was important to acknowledge the necessity of resuming the presidential search, when possible, to move UTA into the future, Morris said.
The senate concluded with the approval of Morris’ motion with 43 yes votes, zero no votes and zero abstentions.
Carroll added that the President's Advisory Committee would in later weeks perform forum-style interviews with the three final candidates for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vice president position.
The vice presidential candidates will be visiting virtually and give open forum presentations on Friday, Feb. 12, Monday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Former UTA President Vistasp Karbhari resigned last year after investigations into Karbhari’s online recruitment and enrollment practices surfaced.
